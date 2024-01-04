Indianapolis Colts injury report: Five Colts starter are QUESTIONABLE for Saturday’s win and in game

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 18 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game against the Houston Texans.

Center Ryan Kelly has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Saturdays game against the Texans, due to an ankle injury. Kelly has only been able to practice once this week and it was in a limited fashion. Kelly’s chances of playing look slim at best but with the game being a win and in the playoffs game Kelly might push it further than he normally would. If Kelly is unable to play on Saturday then expect Wesley French to start in his place.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Saturdays game against the Texans, due to a back injury. Moore was able to practice fully all week, just one limited practice. If Moore can’t play Sunday the Colts may need to have to have a shuffle in the secondary, as back up nickel corner Chris Lammons is also questionable to play.

Cornerback Chris Lammons has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Saturdays game against the Texans, due to an ankle injury. Lammons has not been able to practice all week due to the ankle injury but is still being listed as questionable. It does not look good for his chances of playing Saturday and him being unable to play could complicated the nickel position further if Moore misses the game too.

Guard Quenton Nelson has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Saturdays game against the Texans, due to an ankle injury. Nelson has only been able to practice twice this week and was limited both times. Nelson is not one to miss games so it is more than likely he plays Saturday but if he is unable to go then expect Josh Sills to replace him at left guard.

Running back Zack Moss has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Saturdays game against the Texans, due to a forearm injury. Moss has practiced all week and was only limited once at the start of the week. Moss has missed two games due to the forearm injury but looks set to make his return to playing this Saturday. If he is unable to play then expect another rotation of Jonathan Taylor, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson.

Right tackle Braden Smith has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Saturdays game against the Texans, due to a knee injury. Smith like Moss has practiced all week and was only limited at the start of the week. Smith return to playing last week against the Raiders and delayed through some pain, it looks like he will do the same this week. If he is ruled out then expect another start for rookie Blake Freeland.