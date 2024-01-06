Colts vs. Texans: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Matchup:

The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) host the Houston Texans (also 9-7) in a ‘win-and-in’ playoff scenario in this year’s regular season finale. The winner cinches an AFC playoff berth (and potentially even wins the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars also lose on Sunday), while the loser has their season effectively ended (*and some other fun situations in the event there’s a rare tie on Saturday night).

The Colts face the league’s frontrunner for NFL Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud at starting quarterback, who features elite accuracy, anticipation, and timing—with the ability to make layered throws all over the field, well ahead of his early years. The young Indy secondary should get a big boost with the return of veteran standout slot cornerback Kenny Moore II (back). It’s also important that the Colts get pass pressure up front to make Stroud uncomfortable early and often to help their secondary.

Meanwhile, offensively, the Colts will want to establish the ground game with star workhorse Jonathan Taylor, but will also gladly welcome back Zack Moss from a forearm injury. They may need both backs running healthy, hard, and effective, as the Texans boast one of the league’s Top 5 rushing defenses entering Saturday evening. The Colts offense works its best when the running game is going well, as it frees up passing lanes for Gardner Minshew and their aerial attack. Fortunately for the Colts, the Texans will be without impressive young edge Jonathan Greenard, who leads Houston with 12.5 total sacks.

Injury Report:

Colts- C Ryan Kelly (ankle) - Questionable; CB Chris Lammons (ankle) - Out; OG Quenton Nelson (ankle) - Questionable; CB Kenny Moore II (back) - Questionable; RB Zack Moss (forearm) - Questionable; and OT Braden Smith (knee) - Questionable.

Texans- DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) - Questionable; FB Andrew Beck (calf) - Questionable; WR Noah Brown (back) - Out; DT Maliek Collins (hip) - Questionable; DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle) - Out; DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle) - Questionable; OT Laremy Tunsil (groin) - Questionable; and WR Robert Woods (hip) - Questionable.

The Details:

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Weather forecast: Roof is closed.

Matchup history: Colts lead series 33-10-1.

Odds: Texans (-2)

Head Official: Bill Vinovich

Television broadcast: ESPN/ABC; Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

TV Schedule

Online Stream: Fubo.tv, Paramount+, NFL+

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 225

