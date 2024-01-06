Week 18 Saturday Night Picks: Colts’ anticipated playoff game

Final game picks of the season here, as we get ready for two games with heavy playoff implications as first the Steelers (- 175) host the Ravens’ (+ 145) backups in Pittsburgh, and then the main course of the day as the Colts (+ 100) host the Texans (- 120) in LoS. For updated lines visit Dratkings Sportsbook.

The Ravens are already entrenched as the #1 seed in the conference so they are reportedly going to be playing a lot of backups. That is a strategy I never understood, because by doing so you are giving your starters two weeks of rest and sometimes that is counterproductive. The Steelers are playing for a (albeit slim) chance of making it, as they need to win and either the Bills or the Jaguars to lose in order to make it. Jared Malott and Greg Rader are the only ones going with the Ravens’ backups on this one.

Then the Colts and the Texans face off not only for a playoff berth, but also a shot to win the AFC South if the Jaguars lose to the Titans, which would not be that surprising. The Colts won their Week 2 matchup in Houston, but both teams look a lot different now since then, with rookie sensation C.J. Stroud emerging as the favourite for OROY. Every single staff member other than Andrew Aziz and Greg Rader are going with the Colts on this truly must win game.