Game predictions, betting lines, and prop bets ahead of Texans vs. Colts

Well, folks, this is it. The Colts and Texans are in a do-or-die, win-and-in scenario. As a bonus, the winning team could win the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose against the struggling Tennessee Titans. With that backdrop, we will look at some of the betting lines and player prop bets that stand out as the Colts host the Texans.

DALTON SCHULTZ OVER 4.5 RECEPTIONS

Dalton Schultz is staring at a $250,000 contact bonus if he can finish the season with at least 60 receptions. He has 54 coming into this game. Firstly, let’s talk about Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz. His performance this season has been consistent, with over 5 receptions in 8 of 14 games and over 6 receptions in 6 of those games. In Week 2 against Indianapolis, Schultz was targeted 7 times and made 4 receptions. Given that the Colts are among the bottom 8 NFL teams in terms of receptions allowed per game to opposing tight ends, I’m inclined to bet on Schultz making more than 4.5 receptions.

DEVIN SINGLETARY OVER 63.5 RUSHING YARDS

Singletary has recently taken control of the Texans’ backfield. Last weekend, Singletary had 16 carries which he converted into 80 yards. The Colts are conceding the sixth-highest average rushing yards in the league at 127.8 yards per game. Houston is expected to lean less on quarterback Stroud’s mobility given his recent injuries. Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders handed the ball off to their backup running back, Zamir White, 20 times, resulting in 71 yards. Expect more of the same this week.

MICHAEL PITTMAN JR. OVER 6.5 RECEPTIONS

The Houston Texans’ run defense is one of the best in the league, rubbing elbows with an impressive San Francisco 49ers unit, allowing the third-lowest average rushing yard in the league at 88.5 yards a game. Translation, the Colts will likely need to throw the ball to produce offense. Pittman Jr. is the primary passing target, playing against a weak passing defense. He caught 8 passes on 12 targets in the last match up in Week 2.

GARDNER MINSHEW OVER 33.5 PASS ATTEMPTS AND 237.5 PASSING YARDS

Minshew likes to take deep shots. Head Coach Shane Steichen has not shied away from pass-heavy game plans. The Texans pass defense has not been good. It’s more likely this game is of the high-scoring variety, so expect Minshew to have an active day.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS TO WIN MONEYLINE

As of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Colts as 1.5-point dogs at home. While we agree the game is likely to be close, we learn that the Colts winning at home to get into the playoffs. This team has looked different under Shane Steichen. They have outperformed any reasonable expectation after losing their rookie quarterback and backup Gardner Minshew has led the team into a position to get back into the playoffs. Expect the crowd to be active in a divisional showdown and for the Colts to punch their ticket. This could very well be the more entertaining game of the season.