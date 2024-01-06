Report: Colts RB Zack Moss expected to play during Saturday’s ‘must-win’ game vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will receive a boost to their backfield, as key running back Zack Moss is expected to play in Saturday night’s ‘do-or-die’ regular season finale against the Houston Texans—having missed the last two weeks because of a forearm injury:

#Colts RB Zack Moss (forearm), listed as questionable for tomorrow vs. the #Texans, is expected to play, sources say. It’ll be the first time Indy has had him and Jonathan Taylor together since Nov. 26 when they combined for 161 total yards. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2024

Moss also hinted that he’ll play on Saturday morning via social media.

While star starting running back Jonathan Taylor will assuredly see the bulk of the rushing workload, Moss should obtain some meaningful snaps as his primary backup.

In a breakout campaign, Moss has 177 carries for 764 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns during 13 games (8 starts) in 2023—all of which are career highs.

During Week 2, the Colts rushed for 126 rushing yards on 23 attempts (5.5 ypc. avg.) and 3 rushing touchdowns during their 31-20 win against the Texans. With Taylor absent on PUP, Moss played a big role in that victory, rushing for 88 total yards on 18 carries (4.9 ypc. avg.) and a rushing touchdown.

The Texans come into Saturday night late in the season as the NFL’s 3rd best rushing defense (*tied), allowing just 88.5 total rushing yards per game.

Having the Taylor and Moss ‘1-2 punch’ back again for one of the few times this season should help the Colts better establish the run, which is necessary to free up passing lanes for interim starter Gardner Minshew—and also allow for some calculated shots downfield.

Welcome back, Zack, and Go Colts!