Colts Reacts Week 18 Results

The Indianapolis Colts fans have spoken for the last time in this year’s regular season, as the team approaches a ‘win-and-in’ playoff scenario against the Houston Texans (-2) in the Week 18 regular season finale—with the loser headed to Cabo early.

In what’s been a surprisingly winning season (9-7) under rookie head coach Shane Steichen, given the team lost their starting quarterback Anthony Richardson early on, and most early season NFL power rankings had them among the worst 5 teams in the league, this season should be called a success no matter what exactly happens Saturday night—win, lose, or tie.

Although, yes, we all want the Colts to be victorious!

As such, 92% of Colts fans believe the team is headed in the right direction.

With Lucas Oil Stadium rocking and the Horseshoe faithful backing them up, the majority of Colts fans, 68% to be exact, believe that the Colts will beat the Texans Saturday night.

Indy fans are much less optimistic that the Jacksonville Jaguars will fall to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday though, as only 21% of Colts fans believe the team will win the AFC South—by virtue of beating the Texans and having Jacksonville also lose this weekend.

Lastly, in a matchup that features two of the top candidates for NFL Coach of the Year—who also happen to both be first-year head coaches, Shane Steichen and the Texans’ DeMeco Ryans—with Saturday’s winner potentially having a clear edge over the other, only roughly one-third (33%) of Colts fans believe that Steichen will ultimately earn the coaching honor.