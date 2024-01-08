Colts will have the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts now know where they’ll be selecting in the 2024 NFL Draft, #15th overall, as the draft order for non-playoff teams has now been determined.

While the Colts roster is one of the more well-rounded in the NFL—at least among non-playoff teams, there appears to be key existing needs at cornerback and safety, while the team could withstand to add an elite young player at wide receiver, tight end, or edge rush. (Not to mention, an upgrade at swing tackle could be nice somewhere in there).

Many Colts fans would love to see the team make truly a ‘splash move’ and trade up to take Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who’s arguably the best prospect in this year’s draft class (and one of the truly elite wide receiver prospects to come out in recent memory). Of course, his father was an NFL Hall of Famer and Colts’ franchise all-time great. That being said, Harrison Jr. won’t lack interested suitors already stationed atop the draft order, and it would presumably require a king’s ransom for the Indy to trade up all the way from #15 to land him among the draft’s projected top 5 picks.

Of course, Colts general manager Chris Ballard ‘loves ‘dem picks,’ so instead of perhaps fans’ wishful thinking of him trading up to snag Harrison Jr., he could trade down entirely—looking to accumulate more draft picks to bring in more talent to the Colts organization.

Obviously, there’s a lot of time between now and late April regarding the 2024 NFL Draft, especially as it relates to the pre-draft evaluation process, so stay tuned!