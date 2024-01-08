Colts’ opponents for 2024 regular season are now all known

The Indianapolis Colts now know all of their opponents for the 2024 regular season, and among them, they include as follows (*with 2023 regular season records denoted):

Home:

Houston Texans (10-7): AFC South Champion

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Tennessee Titans (6-11)

Miami Dolphins (11-6): AFC wild card

Buffalo Bills (11-6): AFC East Champion

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): AFC wild card

Detroit Lions (12-5): NFC North Champion

Chicago Bears (7-10)

Away:

Houston Texans (10-7): AFC South Champion

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Tennessee Titans (6-11)

New York Jets (7-10)

New England Patriots (4-13)

New York Giants (6-11)

Green Bay Packers (9-8)

Minnesota Vikings (7-10)

Denver Broncos (8-9)

At first glance, you can see that it looks like a much more challenging home slate of opponents than on the road, which is probably a good thing—having the Horseshoe faithful behind them during some of these more challenging matchups.