Colts’ opponents for 2024 regular season are now all known

The Indianapolis Colts now know all of their opponents for the 2024 regular season, and among them, they include as follows (*with 2023 regular season records denoted):
Home:
- Houston Texans (10-7): AFC South Champion
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
- Tennessee Titans (6-11)
- Miami Dolphins (11-6): AFC wild card
- Buffalo Bills (11-6): AFC East Champion
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): AFC wild card
- Detroit Lions (12-5): NFC North Champion
- Chicago Bears (7-10)
Away:
- Houston Texans (10-7): AFC South Champion
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
- Tennessee Titans (6-11)
- New York Jets (7-10)
- New England Patriots (4-13)
- New York Giants (6-11)
- Green Bay Packers (9-8)
- Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
- Denver Broncos (8-9)
At first glance, you can see that it looks like a much more challenging home slate of opponents than on the road, which is probably a good thing—having the Horseshoe faithful behind them during some of these more challenging matchups.
