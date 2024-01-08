 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts’ opponents for 2024 regular season are now all known

The Colts now know the full slate of their opponents for the 2024 NFL regular season. We’re already in offseason mode!

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: DEC 10 Colts at Bengals

The Indianapolis Colts now know all of their opponents for the 2024 regular season, and among them, they include as follows (*with 2023 regular season records denoted):

Home:

  • Houston Texans (10-7): AFC South Champion
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  • Tennessee Titans (6-11)
  • Miami Dolphins (11-6): AFC wild card
  • Buffalo Bills (11-6): AFC East Champion
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): AFC wild card
  • Detroit Lions (12-5): NFC North Champion
  • Chicago Bears (7-10)

Away:

  • Houston Texans (10-7): AFC South Champion
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  • Tennessee Titans (6-11)
  • New York Jets (7-10)
  • New England Patriots (4-13)
  • New York Giants (6-11)
  • Green Bay Packers (9-8)
  • Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
  • Denver Broncos (8-9)

At first glance, you can see that it looks like a much more challenging home slate of opponents than on the road, which is probably a good thing—having the Horseshoe faithful behind them during some of these more challenging matchups.

