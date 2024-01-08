Report: Raiders request to interview Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds for general manager opening

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their current general manager vacancy:

Dodds was recently named as one of The MMQB’s ‘Hot Names to Watch as Future GMs’:

Ed Dodds, assistant GM, Indianapolis Colts: The NFL’s road scouts universally see Dodds as one of the league’s most connected and talented evaluators—his role in Seattle helping build the Legion of Boom before he arrived in Indy. As the Colts’ assistant GM, he’s been a part of a playoff contender under two different coaches, and has been Chris Ballard’s most trusted lieutenant (with Morocco Brown right there, as well). It’s worth keeping an eye on Las Vegas with Dodds. The Raiders really liked him after he interviewed there in 2022, and he has connections to Jim Harbaugh, who could be a target.

Since his arrival 2017, Dodds has served as Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s ‘right hand man’ as it relates to football operations—having previously served as the Seattle Seahawks Senior Executive Personnel Director (2015-17) and a longtime national scout.

Dodds has garnered interest in the past for former general manager openings including with the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and even the Las Vegas Raiders previously. Some of those Dodds withdrew from consideration (including the Raiders previously) because it wasn’t the right fit at the time.

Despite the limited success of interim head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders have reportedly already been heavily linked to current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who’s currently competing for a National Championship.

It’ll be interesting to see if Dodds believes the Raiders are the right fit, with ownership Mark Davis and Las Vegas’s next head coach—whether that’s Pierce, Harbaugh, or another candidate entirely. It shouldn’t be the only open NFL GM opportunity that Dodds earns an interview request for this offseason—as he should be a popular candidate among league circles.