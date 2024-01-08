Colts announce fourteen roster moves on Monday, including waiving of CB Tony Brown

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday fourteen roster moves, which included:

1. The signing of these following nine players to reserve/future contracts:

Austin Ajiake

Liam Anderson

Tyrie Cleveland

Marcel Dabo

Ethan Fernea

Arlington Hambright

Jordan Murray

Zavier Scott

Eric Tomlinson

2. The signing of these players to one-year extensions as follows:

Darrell Baker Jr.

Trevor Denbow

Cameron McGrone

Segun Olubi

3. Lastly, the waiving of cornerback Tony Brown.

Brown had been suspended the last three games of the 2023 regular season for reported ‘conduct detrimental to the team,’ but the exact reasons were never publicly disclosed.

Known primarily for his special teams work, Brown had 10 tackles (8 solo), an interception, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble during 12 games (1 start) during the 2023 campaign. He previously was much maligned for his busted coverage during a spot-start (because of other injuries to the Colts cornerback room) in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints. However, he was a core special teams player for Indianapolis.