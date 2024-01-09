Colts center Ryan Kelly adamant that he’s not close to contemplating retirement

When asked on Monday, Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly adamantly responded that he’s not considering retirement following a renaissance 2023 campaign of sorts (via Fox 59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell):

Specifically asked Ryan Kelly when he began thinking about his future.

Kelly: 'About what?'

About maybe retiring: 'Have I ever mentioned I'm thinking about retiring? Where does that s*** come from?'

It's out there: 'Somebody needs to check their sources.'



Sorta agitated — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) January 8, 2024

Kelly battled through a number of injuries this past season, including concussions and a few injuries to his ankle/foot. However, he also regained his prior Pro Bowl caliber form during his 14 starts in 2023. He was recently named a 2023 AFC Pro Bowl alternate.

Whether he was reinvigorated by his growing family or the arrival of new offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr.’s newfound blocking philosophies, mantra, and techniques, Kelly looked like his former All-Pro self.

Per PFF, Kelly was their 8th best graded center overall during 2023 with a +77.2 overall grade. In pass protection, he surrendered just a sack and 7 total QB pressures during 534 total pass blocking snaps.

He was one of the big reasons why the Colts offensive line rebounded and looked a lot closer to the formidable unit that the Horseshoe faithful saw just a few years ago.

The 30-year-old center has played 8 NFL seasons—all with the Colts, and is clearly playing at a high level of football. However, most importantly, it appears he’s having fun out there again, which is something that didn’t appear to be the case over the past two years or so.