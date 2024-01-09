Colts head coach Shane Steichen preaches continuity among his coaching staff

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen indicated that he believes in continuity as it relates to any potential major changes among his coaching staff this offseason (via The IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson):

Shane Steichen, asked about staff changes: "I believe in continuity, I'll say that." — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) January 8, 2024

Specifically, when asked about the future of somewhat embattled defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Steichen seemed to unofficially issue a vote of confidence for retaining the veteran ‘Cover 3’ zone coverage guru (via Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell):

Steichen on Gus Bradley: Worked with Gus for 4 years. I believe in continuity. Ton of confidence in Gus. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) January 8, 2024

It’s not a foregone conclusion that Steichen retains Bradley, who returned from former head coach Frank Reich’s coaching staff for the 2023 regular season (and who Steichen never personally picked as his defensive coordinator). That being said, the two were already familiar with one another prior to reuniting on the Colts, and Steichen may have recognized his defensive personnel’s shortcomings—given the patchwork secondary that Bradley was often forced to deploy.

The Colts ranked 20th overall in defensive DVOA, but the team also set an Indy franchise record with 51.0 total sacks—meaning there’s some reason for optimism going forward.