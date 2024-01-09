Three top Colts’ free agents each indicated their initial interest in re-signing with Indy

The Indianapolis Colts have several top 2024 free agents to hopefully re-sign during this year’s upcoming offseason, and at least a few of them have already indicated their initial interest in potentially remaining with the Horseshoe for the foreseeable future:

Kenny Moore II, Cornerback

Kenny Moore on his desire to be an Indianapolis Colt and his love for Indy.



"I obviously want to be here."



"This community has meant so much to me as a person."



"Indianapolis has been a home away from home."@WTHRcom #Colts pic.twitter.com/dofGaroHwJ — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) January 8, 2024

Michael Pittman Jr., Wide Receiver

Michael Pittman Jr. said he's loved his time in Indy but he wants to see what's out there for him in free agency, too. His plan all along was to wait until the season was over. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) January 8, 2024

(*Obviously, Pittman Jr.’s comments are a little more tepid compared to his Colts teammates here, but this appears to be a case of a priority free agent looking to maximize his potential earnings and leverage—and explore his possible options, more than anything particularly against the Colts).

Grover Stewart, Defensive Tackle