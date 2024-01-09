 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Three top Colts’ free agents each indicated their initial interest in re-signing with Indy

While nothing’s a given, several top Colts free agents already expressed interest in re-signing in Indianapolis.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: JAN 06 Texans at Colts Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have several top 2024 free agents to hopefully re-sign during this year’s upcoming offseason, and at least a few of them have already indicated their initial interest in potentially remaining with the Horseshoe for the foreseeable future:

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Kenny Moore II, Cornerback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Michael Pittman Jr., Wide Receiver

(*Obviously, Pittman Jr.’s comments are a little more tepid compared to his Colts teammates here, but this appears to be a case of a priority free agent looking to maximize his potential earnings and leverage—and explore his possible options, more than anything particularly against the Colts).

NFL: JAN 06 Texans at Colts Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Grover Stewart, Defensive Tackle

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...