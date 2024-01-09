Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor excited to team up with QB Anthony Richardson again in 2024

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor expressed his excitement on Monday regarding receiving the opportunity to team up with tantalizing young quarterback Anthony Richardson again next season (via WTHR’s Dominic Miranda):

Jonathan Taylor on potential with Anthony Richardson:



“It’s going to be an awesome sight to see. I’m excited to get more work with AR. He’s very talented, he’s eager to learn, he wants to learn. Guys like that— you gotta watch out.”#Colts @WTHRcom — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) January 8, 2024

Unfortunately, because of a season-ending shoulder injury to Richardson, and Taylor initially beginning the season on PUP, the duo was limited to less than a first half together, which was in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans (and it was actually much less than that, with Taylor working back to form and only having 6 total carries on the afternoon).

However, one of the reasons why Taylor ended his contentious contract saga with the Colts (*besides being paid quite handsomely on a multi-year deal) is that he was intrigued by the possibility of playing with the dynamic dual-threat Richardson for the next few years.

With Richardson’s uber athleticism and mobility, and Taylor’s elite combination of speed, power, and explosion, this incredibly talented tandem will be awfully difficult to stop in the RPO game. Not to mention, play-action should give opposing defenses fits during 2024.

The pairing has the chance to be lethal next year.