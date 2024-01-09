Colts team owner Jim Irsay hospitalized

This morning the team has announced that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been hospitalized with a severe respiratory illness and is receiving excellent care:

"We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2024

The Irsay family is, quite understandably, asking for privacy during this difficult time and by releasing a statement they have done their part to head off any rumors that were sure to crop up otherwise. We intend to honor that request for privacy but will report on information that becomes available and is confirmed. This is a very serious matter and should be treated as such. Keep that in mind if you choose to comment on this story.

We all hope for a speedy recovery so that we can get back to writing articles about things that do not matter like the NFL Draft, free agency and the outcome of NFL football games. Irsay said earlier in the year that he had seen the future of the quarterback position in the NFL and his name was Anthony Richardson. He compared him to Bruce Springsteen. Of all the things that have ever been said about Jim Irsay, the truest among them is that he is the biggest Colts fan on the planet.

I am sure there's nothing Jim wants more than to go back out there and watch Anthony Richardson and the 56th Street Band win some football games, and honestly that is what we all want too. But for now all we can do is wait and hope that Jim Irsay will be okay.