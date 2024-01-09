TBG’s Best Colts Photos

From the Indianapolis Colts first training camp practice at Grand Park, headlines hovered around first-year head coach Shane Steichen paired with rookie franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson.

A trade request from Indianapolis’ star running Jonathan Taylor became public knowledge after meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay on the team bus. A team captain and fan favorite was unceremoniously released mid-season.

Players earned their stripes on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, while setting franchise records to etch their name in Colts history. Below is a gallery featuring 11 favorite photos captured for Stampede Blue during the Colts 2023 campaign.