TBG’s Best Colts Photos

From the Indianapolis Colts first training camp practice at Grand Park, headlines hovered around first-year head coach Shane Steichen paired with rookie franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson.
A trade request from Indianapolis’ star running Jonathan Taylor became public knowledge after meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay on the team bus. A team captain and fan favorite was unceremoniously released mid-season.
Players earned their stripes on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, while setting franchise records to etch their name in Colts history. Below is a gallery featuring 11 favorite photos captured for Stampede Blue during the Colts 2023 campaign.
- Self-portrait photo before the start of the Indianapolis Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, IN. — July 26, 2023. Thomas Butler-Guerrero
- Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson speaks to the media following his first NFL training camp practice — July 26, 2023. Thomas Butler-Guerrero
- Helmet of Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers inside the Grand Park training camp facility in Westfield, IN. — July 28, 2023. Thomas Butler-Guerrero
- Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown Jr. signs a football for a young fan after a training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield, IN. — July 31, 2023. Thomas Butler-Guerrero
- Colts running back Jonathan Taylor makes his first appearance on the practice field after his trade request during training camp became public — August 3, 2023. Thomas Butler-Guerrero
- Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson spends time after a training camp practice with fans to sign autographs — August 16, 2023. Thomas Butler-Guerrero
- U.S. Army soldiers fall in line to await an isolated autograph signing from Colts players after a training camp practice — August 17, 2023. Thomas Butler-Guerrero
- The Indianapolis Colts host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium — October 1, 2023. Thomas Butler-Guerrero
- The Indianapolis Colts set to kickoff overtime against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium — October 1, 2023. Thomas Butler-Guerrero
- Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin finishes his autograph signing outside Meijer in Westfield, IN. — October 17, 2023. Thomas Butler-Guerrero
- 2023 NFL Record & Fact Book signed by Colts linebacker Ziare Franklin at his appearance in Westfield — October 17, 2023 Thomas Butler-Guerrero
Loading comments...