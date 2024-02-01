 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts met with TCU safety Mark Perry during East-West Shrine Bowl week

The Colts met with a safety who has an intriguing size-speed combination ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 BYU at TCU Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts were among the NFL teams that met with TCU safety Mark Perry recently during East-West Shrine Bowl week in Frisco, Texas:

During 2023, the senior safety recorded 58 tackles (44 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 4 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 12 starts. He played his first three collegiate years at the University of Colorado before transferring to TCU for two seasons.

He was 2022 First-Team Academic All-Big 12 for the Horned Frogs.

At a listed 6’0”, 215 pounds, the former collegiate track and field standout has some serious speed which makes him an intriguing size-speed combination at safety.

Of course, the Colts face some uncertainty at safety this early offseason, as Julian Blackmon is set to become a free agent following a breakout 2023 campaign of sorts, while Indianapolis may still look to overhaul this positional room—even if it does re-sign him.

