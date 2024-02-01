PFF lists Colts as ‘potential landing spot’ for Patriots free agent wideout Kendrick Bourne

According to PFF, the Indianapolis Colts could be a potential landing spot for New England Patriots soon-to-be free agent wideout Kendrick Bourne:

87. WR KENDRICK BOURNE, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Potential landing spot(s): Indianapolis Colts Bourne’s torn ACL was fortunately not too late in the season, going down in Week 8, but unfortunately disrupted a career year operating as the top receiving option on the team over the first half of the season. Bourne is a solid No. 3 wide receiver option with good route-running ability and clean footwork out of his breaks to create separation despite average athleticism. Indianapolis needs more depth behind their trio of young wideouts, and Bourne could be a really nice fit as a willing run blocker as well. Top free agent comparison: James Jones, 2014

The 28 year old veteran wideout had 37 receptions for 406 receiving yards and 4 touchdown receptions in 8 games (5 starts) before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in 2023.

Bourne’s best career season came in 2001, when he had 55 receptions for 800 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns during 17 games (5 starts) for the Patriots.

The Colts do have leading wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. as a pending free agent, but he’s expected to be either re-signed or franchise tagged. The Colts offense collectively needs more explosiveness and big play ability going forward, but I’m not quite sure that’s Bourne, especially coming off a significant knee injury.

His signing wouldn’t be bad as a depth piece, but with his average speed and athletic ability, he doesn’t strike me as someone who’s going to meaningfully upgrade this offense next year (because who are you even playing him over? Pittman? Pierce? Downs?).