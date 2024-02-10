Stampede Blue’s staff picks: SuperBowl Edition

And just like that, football season comes to a close, with a matchup probably everyone saw coming, as the San Francisco 49ers (- 120) open up as 2-point favourites against the Kansas City Chiefs (+ 100). It is as close as it could be, with both teams pretty much even. The Niners had the better regular season and overall the better team in my opinion, but the Chiefs have a certain Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, and he is really good in the playoffs. The O/U for the game is at 47.5 points, average for this type of game. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Niners beat the Lions in the NFC Conference matchup, on a game where basically everything that could go wrong in the first half for them went wrong, but they came out of the half firing, and led by some brilliant “game-managing” by Brock Purdy they managed to turn it around and won 34-31 to make it to the big game,

The Chiefs - Ravens game was also entertaining, and the Ravens were really close to pulling off the upset, but fell short on every important moment. There are two things that a dinasty always must have, a franchise quarterback, and a penchant for showing up in the big moments, and those are two things the Chiefs undoubtedly have.

Here are the final rankings for the Stampede Blue staff and how they did according to Tallysight.

As you can see, the staff is divided as to what team will finish the season holding the Lombardi trophy at the end of the game.