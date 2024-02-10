Colts fans: Who is winning the Super Bowl?

Unfortunately, the Indianapolis Colts won’t be participating in the Super Bowl this year. They did, however, take some necessary steps forward this year in their quest to improve and reach the big game. Shane Steichen showed he is up for the challenge, Michael Pittman Jr. improved, Jonathan Taylor is under contract for the following years, and a healthy Anthony Richardson should only be better. So, while we won’t get to watch our favorite team it doesn’t mean we can’t sit back and enjoy Sunday. Who is going to come out top?

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like they were having a down year. The offense wasn’t as explosive. Travis Kelce appeared to have lost a step. They were desperately missing Tyreek HIll and his big play ability. They weren’t running away with the West either. Patrick Mahomes was even going to have to go on the road in the playoffs and win. How would they ever survive?

All of those things made it appear they had finally lost their grip on the AFC. Then the playoffs started. A freezing beatdown of the Dolphins kicked it all off. That was followed by impressive road wins against the Bills and Ravens. Here they are yet again. Back in the Super Bowl. The team is different, but they have another shot at it.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers were favorites for most of the year. The Eagles and maybe Cowboys were the only real threat to their quest for the number one seed. After losing three in a row, some wrote the team off saying they were overrated, and Brock Purdy wasn’t the answer. The defense is once again elite having added Chase Young to the mix, and Christian McCaffrey did Christian McCaffrey things all season. The trade to bring him into the fold is paying handsomely.

They enjoyed a first round bye in the NFC and faced off against the Packers and Lions who both gave them a run for their money. The end result was certainly in doubt. They trailed in the fourth against Green Bay but were able to rattle off the game’s last ten points. The Lions game looked even bleaker at 7-24 at halftime. A 17 point third and some questionable calls by Dan Campbell helped the 49ers secure a Super Bowl bid.

It all comes down to Sunday. Two of the popular presason picks proved they were the right horses to back all along. The 49ers are favored in the game, but if they fall behind again, will they be able to come back? The Chiefs defense has been solid, and they will need to be again as the offense faces a formidable task. The rematch of four years ago that kicked off a world-wide pandemic is set to go for round two. Will the result be different with the 49ers holding the Lombardi, or does the Chiefs dynasty continue?