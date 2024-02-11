Colts QB Anthony Richardson hints that he’ll resume throwing the football soon

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson took to social media to indicate that he’s excited and grateful for the opportunity to throw the football soon—still rehabbing from a season-ending shoulder injury (via The Athletic’s James Boyd):

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson, who sustained a season-ending injury to his throwing shoulder in Week 5 and underwent surgery on his AC joint Oct. 24, appears to say he’ll be back throwing again SOON.



via his IG story pic.twitter.com/BiZtZVrTEe — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) February 11, 2024

Richardson initially indicated that following his successful shoulder surgery which was reportedly on October 24, 2023, that doctors indicated that he’d be able to throw the football again sixteen weeks after surgery.

If doing the math, a 16-week waiting period would mean that Richardson will be cleared to resume throwing the football again this Tuesday, February 13th, 2024.

Now, every surgery and recovery is different, so this is a rough estimated timeline. That being said, it does appear that Richardson should be close to throwing the football again if all has gone according to plan and there have been no medical setbacks.

As for Richardson himself, he was sighted at the Auburn-Florida men’s basketball game this weekend, meaning he’s already returned to his native Gainesville, Florida, this unofficial offseason:

He spent time working with fellow Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew during last year’s offseason (around mid-March) in Florida, so it would not be surprising if Richardson takes not only some time away in Gainesville to recharge, but also continues his rehab, throwing, and workouts down in the ‘Sunshine State’ for a stretch.

If fully healthy, the Colts’ soon-to-be second-year quarterback could be poised for a breakout year paired with head coach Shane Steichen and running back Jonathan Taylor for a full season.