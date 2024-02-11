Colts Reacts Survey Results Super Bowl Week

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) will take on the San Francisco 49ers (12-5) (-1.5) on the game’s biggest stage to see who will hoist this year’s Lombardi Trophy!

The 49ers are the more complete team on paper, but Chiefs have been battle-tested before at the NFL’s highest level of competition and feature arguably the sport’s best player at starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and a veteran all-time great head coach, Andy Reid. That being said, don’t sleep on the 49ers, as that’s a very talented team with one of the best offensive minds coaching in football, Kyle Shanahan.

As it stands, 42% of Colts fans want the slightly favored 49ers to win, following their heart (*and perhaps suffering from Kansas City Super Bowl fatigue), but using their head, believe that the Chiefs will ultimately repeat:

As far as offseason needs are concerned, nearly half of Colts fans (48%) believe that cornerback is the biggest positional need facing the franchise this offseason:

After losing Isaiah Rodgers to a season-long suspension and Dallis Flowers to an injury respectively, the Colts cornerback depth was significantly tested all season.

While rookie cornerback JuJu Brents looks like a long-term starter and flashed (*as long as he can stay healthy), and fellow rookie Jaylon Jones held his own at times, the Colts could look early in the upcoming NFL Draft or free agency at finding a starting outside cornerback to stick on the other side of Brents bigger picture.

As it relates to the Colts’ own ‘in house’ free agents, a whopping 84% of Colts fans believe that pending free agent wideout Michael Pittman Jr. is the highest priority player for Indy to re-sign—and given his youthful age, consistent production, and positional importance (*especially to Anthony Richardson’s continued development), it’s hard to disagree here: