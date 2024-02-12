The Indianapolis Colts 2024 Off-Season

The Colts are coming off a rather successful session in which they finished with a 9-8 record, however failing to make it to the playoffs yet again. Despite low expectations, the Colts improved on their 4–12–1 record from the previous season under new Head Coach Shane Steichen and more than doubled their wins from the previous year even without their QB1 Anthony Richardson.

The Colts are now entering a very pivotal offseason and will be looking to build on the progress they made in the 2023 season and build around Anthony Richardson. The Colts, under GM Chris Ballard and HC Shane Steichen, will have to address the big question marks on the roster during the offseason.

The Colts have a lot of needs on their roster from wide receiver to cornerback and further. There is plenty to delve into, and we plan on doing just that. From looking at the Colts’ overall team needs, profiling Colts’ free agents-to-be and discussing whether or not they should be resigned, to looking at potential free agent additions from outside the team and also looking into potential draft fits. The Colts now head into arguably the most important part of the offseason, in terms of roster turnover, which began with the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Colts’ Free Agents

The Colts have fifteen unrestricted free agents heading into the 2024 season:

DT Grover Stewart

CB Kenny Moore

WR Michael Pittman

DT Taven Bryan

QB Gardner Minshew

P Rigoberto Sanchez

DE Tyquan Lewis

WR Isaiah McKenzie

DE Jake Martin

OL Danny Pinter

RB Zack Moss

DE Genard Avery

S Julian Blackmon

WR Juwann Winfree

CB Tony Brown

Colts’ Cap Space

According to Over The Cap, the Colts will have $58,923,573 in cap space (based on a $248,000,00 projected salary cap). However, the team can increase this with a few roster moves such as cutting tight end Mo Alie-Cox which would free up a further $5,920,000 in cap space. With that amount of cap space, the Colts will have plenty for General Manager Chris Ballard and Co. to work with.

Colts’ Draft Picks

Barring any trades/moves, the Colts will have seven draft selections one in each of the seven rounds.

Round 1, Pick 15 overall

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Important Dates

Looking forward to the upcoming important dates for the Colts this offseason. The next big date on the offseason calendar will be the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Here are some important key dates to keep an eye out for during the offseason:

February 20th - March 5th, Franchise and Transition Tags - The Colts and the rest of the league will be able to apply franchise and transition tags to pending free agents. February 20th is the first day for teams to designate franchise or transition players to use the tag on. This is a two-week period that ends on March 5th.

February 27th - March 4th, NFL Scouting Combine - The Colts and the rest of the league will be in Indianapolis to see the newest wave of rookies go through combine testing and medical evaluation prior to the NFL Draft.

March 11th - 13th, NFL Negotiation “Legal Tampering” Period - The Colts and the rest of the league are allowed to enter into contract negotiations with the agents of unrestricted free agents from other teams during this three-day period.

March 13th, New League Year & NFL Free Agency - The new NFL league year begins and along so does the free agency period in which teams can sign unrestricted free agents from opposing teams.

April 25th - April 27th, NFL Draft - The Colts and the rest of the league will descend on Detroit, Michigan, and will select draft prospects to join their team starting in round 1 on opening night April 25th, and ending with round 7 on closing night April 27th.