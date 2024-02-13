PFF lists WR Michael Pittman Jr. as Colts’ franchise tag candidate for 2024 offseason

According to PFF, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is listed as the team’s franchise tag candidate for the 2024 offseason—to the surprise of well, no one:

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – WR MICHAEL PITTMAN JR. Outside of Tee Higgins, Pittman is the best receiver scheduled to hit the open market. However, don’t expect the Colts to let him leave. He had a fantastic season with Gardner Minshew, and the Colts will want to ensure that second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson has as many targets around him as possible. Look for the two sides to come to an agreement or the franchise tag will be slapped on him before Day 1 of free agency.

Currently, OverTheCap.com projects the wide receiver franchise tag to be $21.7M, but of course, the Colts would ideally like to reach a long-term contract extension with Pittman Jr. well before it comes to that—which the tag would be the worst case scenario, if both sides can’t ultimately strike a new deal.

However, if it comes down to it, Pittman Jr. has recently indicated he’s receptive to receiving the franchise tag this offseason—calling it a ‘tag of respect’:

Pittman Jr. on the possibility of the franchise tag: "I don't think anybody would be displeased with the idea of $23 million," calls it a "tag of respect."



Says he doesn't want to play on it, but also acknowledges the tag can be used to work towards a long-term deal. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) January 8, 2024

While the Colts have a number of key internal free agents, namely Pittman Jr. along with cornerback Kenny Moore II, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, and safety Julian Blackmon, the big bodied wideout rightfully remains the highest priority (and really the only realistic candidate worthy of potentially receiving this year’s franchise tag).

Pittman Jr. led the Colts in receptions (109, *5th most in the league), receiving yards (1,152), and touchdown receptions (4) during 16 games (15 starts) this past season.

Given his youthful age (26), consistent production, and positional importance—both playing a premium skill position and for 2nd-year quarterback Anthony Richardson’s continued growth and development, it’s not at all surprising that Pittman Jr. is routinely listed as the Colts’ prized free agent—and thus a possible franchise tag recipient in their loaded 2024 in-house class.

Either way, it’s really hard to see a realistic path forward where he’s not back in Indy for 2024.