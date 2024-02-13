Place your bets: The Colts have +4500 odds to win Super Bowl 59

The Super Bowl is over. The Kansas City Chiefs once again are kings of the NFL landscape. After their victory, new odds for Super Bowl 59 have already been set. The Indianapolis Colts find themselves squarely in the middle at +4500 while Draftkings Sportsbook favors the San Francisco 49ers to not only make it back to the big game but to win it all at +550. They are followed closely by the Chiefs at +650.

With +4500 odds, now is the time to place that futures bet and cash in handsomely if the Colts can pull it off. What does +4500 odds mean, though? It means two things:

1. The Colts are a longshot to win the next Super Bowl.

2. If you bet on them to win it all and they do, you will make some serious cash.

A one-hundred dollar bet on the Colts to win Super Bowl 59 at +4500 odds would net you $4,500. From a numbers perspective, that is a fantastic return. From a logical perspective, it most likely won’t happen but worse gambles have been made. Just ask the Buffalo Bills fan who got a Super Bowl 58 tattoo claiming victory for his team. That aged like milk.

Right now, the AFC is stacked. The Chiefs are in the middle of a dynasty. The Bills and Ravens are formidable while the Dolphins appear to be putting something very solid together. The Texans appear to be up and coming, while the Chargers are hoping for a revitalization under Jim Harbaugh. Throw a healthy Joe Burrow into the mix, and it isn’t hard to see why the Colts have such high odds.

If Anthony Richardson stays healthy and progresses greatly in his development, the chances of a Super Bowl run will increase. Will it become a good chance? Not likely, but it could go from longshot to more of a possibility. If you have $100 you are willing to part with and don’t mind having a little bit of fun with it next year, put it down on the Colts to win it. What do you have to lose? (Answer: $100!)