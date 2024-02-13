Colts QB Anthony Richardson is back to throwing and reportedly ‘ahead of schedule’

The Indianapolis Colts received an encouraging injury update, as second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson has indeed resumed throwing on Tuesday—exactly sixteen weeks after undergoing successful season-ending shoulder surgery on October 24, 2023:

Colts QB Anthony Richardson was recently cleared by doctors to throw again and got down to work today in Jacksonville. Early word is his trainers had to hold him back.



His surgeon said he is roughly six to eight weeks ahead of where he was expected to be at this time. https://t.co/xUJ37Dbnva — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 13, 2024

Richardson hinted this past weekend that his resuming of throwing the football was imminent. Per ESPN’s Stephen Holder, not only is he back to ripping the ‘ole pigskin, but his surgeon has indicated that he’s several weeks ‘ahead’ of his initial recovery timeline.

In mid-December, Richardson indicated that he was hoping to begin throwing again, even sooner, and although he may have been ready physically earlier, it appears as though his athletic training staff may have held him out a few extra weeks as a precaution.

It’s obviously great news for the Colts, as any 2024 playoff hopes for Indianapolis likely rest on Richardson being fully healthy and continuing what was a promising rookie campaign before it was unfortunately derailed by a season-ending shoulder injury.

Although his starting experience was brief, Richardson showcased a cannon arm and tantalizing dual-threat ability—and was much more polished as a passer in his development than initially credited for by both the national media and draft analysts alike.

His return will be a welcome addition to a Colts offense that despite Pro Bowl backup Gardner Minshew largely filling in admirably in relief of Richardson, just didn’t have the same explosive play and dynamic ability without the freakishly athletic and fast Richardson behind center.