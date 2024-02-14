Colts’ Positional Outlook: Running backs

Players: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss (UFA), Evan Hull, Tyler Goodson, Trey Sermon (UFA)

The Colts’ running backs were perhaps the deepest and most productive position group this past season, as even without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for several games they still managed to put decent numbers and some breakout games here and there.

It all starts with the aforementioned Jonathan Taylor, who put pen to paper on a 3-year extension during the season and is locked up as the Colts #1 back for the foreseeable future. As long as he is healthy he will get the most touches out of the backfield and form a dangerous duo with Anthony Richardson.

After JT, the Colts had Zack Moss, who was acquired in the Nyheim Hines trade to Buffalo last season. He led the NFL in running yards at one point earlier in the year, and was the perfect complement to Taylor. The Colts will surely try to keep him around not only as that but also as a perfect insurance if JT is to miss some time.

Going down from the top two it gets a bit murky. Trey Sermon saw the field a lot, and did not look bad at all. He is another player the Colts should be looking to re-sign, and he will be much cheaper than Zack Moss. Evan Hull was a promising rookie who suffered a season ending injury early on in the season, and mostly an unkown commodity at this point. Tyler Goodson had that killer drop to finish off the season, and I feel really bad for the guy who looked emotional in the locker room, hopefully he gets a second chance for redemption.

Potential Additions: Devin Singletary, Damien Harris, JK Dobbins, A.J. Dillon, late round draft pick

Similar to the quarterback position, it all depends on whether the backup is re-signed or not. If Moss remains with the team then there is no need at all to get another guy, as the position would be more than covered. Perhaps a late round pick at most, but nothing more than that. Should Moss leave and look for a starting job elsewhere, then there are plenty of veteran running backs on the market who could be tempted to sign here, as they would get an above-average offensive line, an excellent head-coach, and a quarterback that commands a lot of attention in the running game.

Overall: B +

The Colts have the position sorted with a guy like JT under contract for the next three seasons, and are also a tempting landing spot for veteran free-agents that are willing to be the #2 back on a rotation. Therefore I am not worried at all about the position, but given JT’s recent injury struggles, the Colts do need to have a capable backup in the mix.