Two perfect free agent fits to revamp the Colts defense

NFL teams can begin negotiating with upcoming free agents at noon (ET) on March 11 and free agency will officially begin at 4 p.m. (ET) on March 13. The Indianapolis Colts have the fifth-most cap space ($58.9 million according to Over The Cap) and must address each position of its secondary to emerge as a threat in the AFC.

Kendall Fuller - Cornerback (PFF projected contract: 3 years, $13M per year)

Cornerback Kendall Fuller is one of the most versatile players available in free agency. He turned 29-years old on Tuesday and has experience outside the numbers, in the slot and as a safety. In 2020, Fuller signed a four-year $40 million contract to return to Washington and has played over 1,000 snaps in each of the last three years. He played 1,020 snaps this season and his 83.1 Pro Football Focus Grade was the seventh-highest grade among 127 cornerbacks. In 15 games, Fuller recorded 79 tackles, nine pass deflections and two interceptions.

Fuller can bring a championship-caliber presence to Indianapolis’ locker room. He was traded from Washington to Kansas City for former quarterback Alex Smith in 2018 and played an essential role to the Chiefs first title in 50 years, including the game-sealing interception late in Super Bowl LIV to win the first bout against the San Francisco 49ers.

Washington emerged victorious in just 26 of its 66 games during Fuller’s second stint in D.C. In each of the last two campaigns, the Commanders have finished dead last in the NFC East. Indianapolis should aim to pry the veteran defensive back to a blue chip organization and offer a three-year, $40M deal.

Xavier McKinney - Free Safety (PFF projected contract: 3 years, $12.5M per year)

Free Safety Xavier McKinney did not miss a single snap in the entire 2023 season and set career-highs with 116 tackles, 11 pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. His 91.2 PFF coverage grade was the highest among safeties in 2023. McKinney allowed a 53.0 passer rating this season, which was the second-lowest score among all safeties with at least 600 snaps in coverage. McKinney rarely whiffs on takedowns in the open field and hunted 57 tackles on pass plays. He missed just three tackles, which was the fewest among safeties with at least 600 snaps in coverage.

The New York Giants selected McKinney with pick No. 36 in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 25-year old is a highly-touted free agent set to earn a massive pay day this off-season. Since entering the NFL, McKinney has missed just 7.8% of his tackle attempts, which ranks 11th among safeties with at least 100 tackles over the past four seasons. The Giants have not claimed an NFC East title since 2011 and have a 29-41 record over the past four seasons.

McKinney picked off a pair of quarterbacks on consecutive snaps with highlight-reel snags in the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. With 1:30 left in the first half, Jalen Hurts launched a pass intended for receiver Julio Jones near the sideline, but McKinney leaped to high-point the deep shot and landed ten toes in bounds to make a spectacular interception at the Eagles’ 36-yard line.

X put on a show



Sights & Sounds: https://t.co/KghBJeqAAc pic.twitter.com/IaWS3dLNSO — New York Giants (@Giants) January 9, 2024

Once New York failed to gain a single yard and elected to pin Philadelphia deep inside its own territory, Eagles coach Nick Siriani pulled Jalen Hurts for backup QB Marcus Mariota to close out the meaningless Week 18 divisional affair. On the first snap for Mariota and the very next snap for McKinney, the Giants’ ball hawk read the screen pass and jumped the route to pick-off Mariota and regain possession inside the red zone.

Indianapolis should insert themselves to the sweepstakes and offer McKinney a three-year deal between $37-40M. It would behoove the front office to prioritize extending strong safety Julian Blackmon to a long-term deal and establish the last line of defense in 2024.