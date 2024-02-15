Colts’ key 2024 free agents: What are their projected next contracts?

The Indianapolis Colts have a number of notable 2024 free agents, including safety Julian Blackmon, quarterback Gardner Minshew, cornerback Kenny Moore II, running back Zack Moss, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

Utilizing OverTheCap, Spotrac, and PFF, I wanted to look at their 2024 contract projections (or at least 2023 valuations in OTC’s case) for each of these key Colts’ free agents—and then try to find some similarly situated NFL positional comparables among their current peers respectively.

Without further ado, here’s what I learned:

Julian Blackmon, Safety

2023 OTC Valuation: $7.852M

Spotrac Projected Contract: N/A

PFF Projected Contract: 2-years, $11.5M ($5.75M AAV)

Positional Comparables: New Orleans Saints Marcus Maye ($7.5M AAV); Detroit Lions Tracy Walker ($8.33M AAV); Carolina Panthers Vonn Bell ($7M)

Gardner Minshew, Quarterback

2023 OTC Valuation: $21.076M

Spotrac Projected Contract: 2-years, $10.761M ($5.38M AAV)

PFF Projected Contract: 2-years, $17.5M ($8.75M AAV)

Positional Comparables: Carolina Panthers Andy Dalton ($5M); New York Giants Tyrod Taylor ($5M)(*FA); Atlanta Falcons Taylor Heinicke ($7M)

Kenny Moore II, Cornerback

2023 OTC Valuation: $13.056M

Spotrac Projected Contract: N/A

PFF Projected Contract: 2-years, $13.5M ($6.75M AAV)

Positional Comparables: Philadelphia Eagles James Bradberry ($12.666M); Philadelphia Eagles Darius Slay ($14M); Cincinnati Bengals Mike Hilton ($6M)

Zack Moss, Running Back

2023 OTC Valuation: $4.038M

Spotrac Projected Contract: 2-year, $9.27M ($4.63M AAV)

PFF Projected Contract: 2-years, $7.5M ($3.75M AAV)

Positional Comparables: New Orleans Saints Jamaal Williams ($4M); Denver Broncos Samaje Perine ($3.75M); Detroit Lions David Montgomery ($6M)

Michael Pittman Jr., Wide Receiver

2023 OTC Valuation: $16.06M

Spotrac Projected Contract: 4-years, $90.87M ($22.7M AAV)

PFF Projected Contract: 1-year, $20.71M (*franchise tag)

Positional Comparables: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans ($16.5M)(*FA); Seattle Seahawks D.K. Metcalf ($24M); Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins (*FA)

Grover Stewart, Defensive Tackle

2023 OTC Valuation: $3.652M (*presumably because of 6-game suspension)

Spotrac Projected Contract: N/A

PFF Projected Contract: 3-years, $30M ($10M AAV)

Positional Comparables: New England Patriots Davon Godchaux ($10.4M); Houston Texans Maliek Collins ($11.5M); Atlanta Falcons David Onyemata ($11.67M); New York Giants Dalvin Tomlinson ($14.25M)