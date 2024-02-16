Colts’ Positional Outlook: Tight ends

Players: Jelani Woods, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

Well, in the end sophomore tight end Jelani Woods did not play a single snap this last year, and he was after Richardson the player I was the most excited to see on the field. He injured both of his harmstrings, at different times, and the Colts took the cautious approach. He should definitely be healthy by next year’s training camp, as any persistence in his injuries will be worrisome. If healthy, he is the #1 tight end and one that could form a dangerous red-zone tandem with Richardson considering his massive 6’7’’ frame. Many forgot about him and are projecting the Colts to take Brock Bowers at #15, which I don’t see happenning.

Mo Alie-Cox is a complicated situation for the Colts. He is a great locker room guy, a more than capable blocker, and he makes the occasional big play in the passing game. Problem is, he is scheduled to make more than the rest of the tight end group combined, and his production does not warrant 6M a year. With Woods back in the mix, the development of Will Mallory, and perhaps a young tight end in the later rounds of the draft, MAC suddenly becomes expendable.

Kylen Granson was the Colts’ most targeted tight end last season, with 50, catching 30 of them for a little over 350 yards. He is especially valuable in short-yardage situations as he has soft hands and a knack for getting open in limited spaces. Granson’s status as the Colts’ receiving tight end is unrivaled at this point.

Will Mallory had some big moments, but overall did not see the field much at all. He is mostly a depth option at this point in his career.

Potential Additions: Late round draft pick to replace MAC

If Jelani Woods’ harmstring injuries are no reason to worry on the long run, then the Colts do not need a tight end, but if MAC is cut then the Colts could use a backup “big” tight end who is a more than capable run blocker. With Granson and Mallory the team has that receiving tight end position occupied, and so far in Steichen’s tenure the tight ends are not featured that much in the passing game.

Overall: B -

This position group depends mostly on Jelani Woods’ health, if the injury issues continue, then tight end becomes a drastic need going into next year, and the Colts could be in the market for a veteran starter.