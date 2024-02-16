Colts select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold in latest PFF mock draft

With the offseason in full swing, the Indianapolis Colts have had several big-time names mocked to them with the No. 15 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The most popular names appear on the offensive side of the ball, including Georgia’s star tight end Brock Bowers.

In their latest mock draft, however, Pro Football Focus has the Colts selecting Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold in the first round.

A strong case can be made for Arnold, who stands at 6’0” and was a ballhawk for the Crimson Tide during the 2023 season, recording five interceptions to go along with 12 pass breakups, 40 solo tackles and one forced fumble.

Arnold may very well be regarded as this class’s top cornerback, and some could make an argument Indianapolis has a need for a true No. 1 corner to pair alongside second-year starter JuJu Brents.

Although Indianapolis rightfully came away impressed with two of their rookie defensive backs, Brents and Jaylon Jones, their secondary also dealt with a number of injuries, resulting in a quicker youth movement and an inexperienced cornerback room that led to some late season struggles defensively.

Arnold would no doubt be an interesting addition to an already young cornerback room. He could slide next to Brents from Day 1 while providing Indianapolis with a top-ranked cornerback who can make an immediate impact.

Let’s also remember that Kenny Moore II is slated to become a free agent in March, and Dallis Flowers is coming off a torn Achilles and may not be ready to play right away. Indianapolis’ depth, not including their aforementioned rookies, has more questions than answers. Yes, Moore II could very well re-sign with Indianapolis this offseason, but the case can still be made that cornerback is a top need for this team.

For some, cornerback may not be as big of a need for the Colts as other positions, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. But it’s hard to argue with Arnold’s resume, and the draft is filled with plenty of talented wide receivers and other offensive playmakers that Indianapolis could take past the first round.