Colts free agent decision: Grover Stewart

The defense for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 wasn’t great. It had some extremely young talent in the secondary which allowed opponents the opportunity to make some big plays. Receivers and quarterbacks of lesser ability were able to carve up the defense at times due to this lack of ability. The defense upfront, however, was about as solid of a unit as we have seen over the years. They were able to apply pressure with the front four and plug up running lanes. A lot of that credit goes to Grover Stewart’s big body inside.

The fourth round pick from the 2017 draft has proven to be a stalwart on the defensive front, and the Colts rewarded his efforts in 2020 with a three-year contract extension. New contracts are never guarantees of continued success. Not that this one broke any banks, but Stewart has earned every penny of it. Because of his continued production and high level ability next to DeForest Buckner, the Colts need to ensure he is part of the roster going forward.

Although his six game suspension was disappointing and certainly didn’t help the club last year, it may have gone a long way towards locking him into a new deal with the Colts. His absence proved just how valuable he is because during his suspension the team was gashed on the ground. The game in Germany against the Patriots stands out the most in my mind. A completely helpless team was running the ball at will down the collective throat of the Colts.

Yes, the suspension wasn’t good for the Colts, and while he needs to hope it doesn’t happen again, it might have been a positive break for Stewart. His ability to clog running lanes and draw double teams at times dictates a more one-dimensional attack from the opposing offense and frees the linebackers up to make more plays. This was on display during his time away from the team. He never misses a game, so this was the first chance the Colts got to see what life would be like without him. I don’t think that is something they want to see more of in 2024.

I see Grover Stewart as the second most important in-house free agent signing after Michael Pittman Jr. It is enjoyable seeing players drafted by the organization stay with the organization, and beyond that, he deserves another contract. The Colts have the money, he isn’t going to break the bank, and he provides great value to the team. I see both sides coming together on this one and the two agreeing to another three-year contract to keep Stewart in the horseshoe.