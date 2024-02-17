Colts free agent decision: Kenny Moore II

Kenny Moore II is in line to receive his second major contract of his career. The Indianapolis Colts were more than happy to sign the undrafted player to his first big contract back in 2019. It was a $33.3 million dollar contract that ran for four years. Although there was some discrepancy and holding out along the way, both parties came out nicely in the end. Moore is now up for his next payday. Will the Colts foot the bill to keep him around?

In a young secondary, Moore was the old man on the backside of the defense more times than not. His experience and leadership proved to be very important to the team. He is one of the longest tenured Colts on the roster with seven years under his belt. As stated, the Colts have already given him one large contract. This would be the second and possibly last sizeable contract of his career. Moore felt undervalued after his first contract kicked in, so will he be looking for even more money this time around? I think the answer could be yes. Will the Colts meet his demands, though?

Given their extensive history, I believe both sides will be able to work out a fair deal. Moore will want to cash in, and the Colts need him in the secondary. Julian Blackmon has had a hard time staying healthy. The rest of the secondary is still young and inexperienced. His ability as a slot corner has been valuable, and he is normally a pretty sure tackler. “Lightning in a bottle” showed he still has it when he picked off Bryce Young twice in Carolina and returned both turnovers for six points. All of this leads me to feel that the Colts will make re-signing Moore a top priority. His experience, leadership, and ability make him an excellent candidate to bring back into the fold.

Chris Ballard loves rewarding his own. Kenny Moore will be the beneficiary of that philosophy. The Colts already have enough question marks in the secondardy. Letting Moore walk would prove to be disasterous. The team is still young and needs veteran leadership like his. He showed last year that he still has plenty in the tank and is deserving of a new contract. Look for both sides to get a deal done.