ESPN indicates Colts are ‘stuck in the middle, but a move or two away’ among NFL team tiers

According to ESPN, the Indianapolis Colts are neither contenders nor firmly in a rebuild, as in a recent ranking among all 32 NFL teams, they’re surprisingly listed in the ‘stuck in the middle, but a move or two away’ tier:

STUCK IN THE MIDDLE ... BUT A MOVE OR TWO AWAY Indianapolis Colts (9-8) Average age of roster: 26.3 Salary cap space: $56.9 million Total 2024 draft picks (projected): 7 What’s next: The Colts typically don’t spend big in free agency, eager to hoard cap space. Perhaps they make an exception for star receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who delivered in 2023 with 109 catches for 1,152 yards. Young quarterback Anthony Richardson needs targets, and there are not enough behind Pittman in the receivers room. The franchise tag could be a good placeholder for both sides. The defense could use one more impact lineman, especially with Grover Stewart hitting free agency and DeForest Buckner turning 30 in March. Star linebacker Zaire Franklin will need a new deal soon, and keeping free agent slot corner Kenny Moore II seems like football justice. He’s a Colt all the way and is playing well.

To me, the placement of the Colts in this tier seems overly harsh, and they’d be better slotted above—along with their AFC South rival Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars among other NFL squads, in the ‘headed on the right track’ tier.

It could be worse though, they could be in the ‘stuck in QB purgatory’ tier.

The summary also appears to completely gloss over Dayo Odeyingbo, strangely citing a need for more defensive linemen, but completely ignoring the fact that the 24-year old had a bit of a breakout 2023 campaign with 8.0 sacks off the bench (with just 1 start last year).

The Colts could use an alpha dog #1 edge rusher, but their issue isn’t a lack of impact defensive lineman right now—even if DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are entering their thirties at defensive tackle.

Yes, Richardson also needs more weapons, as no one is arguing that the Colts could use more explosive playmakers on offense collectively. However, that’s something that can be realistically solved in one offseason—if resources are properly utilized and done correctly.

Is that the one or two moves way?

Right now, as long as Richardson can get fully healthy (and by pairing him with head coach Shane Steichen), the Colts have a much brighter future than ESPN seems to credit them for.

Although yes, there’s still some meaningful work to be done.