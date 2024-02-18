PFF lists two Colts defenders among most underrated 2024 NFL free agents

According to Pro Football Focus, the Indianapolis Colts have two defenders, defensive tackle Grover Stewart and cornerback Kenny Moore II, among their ‘most underrated 2024 free agents’:

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR: GROVER STEWART, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Stewart is somewhat one-dimensional, with just one season of earning a 65.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in his career. He stands out in run defense, though, finishing 2023 with the fifth-best PFF run-defense grade at the position. He has yet to earn a sub-65.0 run-defense grade in a season. CORNERBACK: KENNY MOORE II, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Now 30 years old, Moore is coming off a career year in which he earned a 77.4 PFF grade that ranked 18th among cornerbacks. Primarily a slot cornerback, he allowed a catch on 79.4% of the passes into his primary coverage, but for an average of just 9.3 yards, in 2023.

Regarding Stewart, the former 2017 Colts’ 4th round pick has developed into one of the best run-stuffing nose tackles in all of football.

The Colts sorely missed Stewart anchoring their run defense inside, when he was serving a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The results were drastically different with Stewart back shutting down the interior run game again.

As noted, Stewart earned PFF’s 5th best run defense grade of +77.3 among all interior defenders this past season.

While Stewart is a bit one dimensional, being subbed out in nickel sub-packages, he has a valuable skill-set for the Colts defense, stopping the run—and does it really well.

While he’s not expected to have an overly robust free agent market, being a 30-year old run stuffer, he should earn a contract comparable to the $10M he’s making right now annually—especially if teams are convinced the PED suspension was actually an accident and safely behind him.

Stewart is a veteran leader for the Colts defense, and they likely want to bring him back on a shorter multi-year deal:

Grover Stewart says he'd like to be back, but he's letting his agent handle all of that.



Says he doesn't think the suspension affected it, says he believes the Colts know who he is. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) January 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Kenny Moore II rebounded from a disappointing 2022 campaign and re-established himself as one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL. Moore II finished the season with 3 interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns) and remains one of the top tackling cornerbacks in the business, in addition to his sticky slot coverage.

He was previously named PFF’s ‘most improved Colts player’ during the 2023 season.

Like Stewart, Moore II could draw the eye of some NFL contenders seeking a veteran to fill a particular need. There was reported interest in him ahead of last year’s trade deadline.

However, he’s indicated his initial desire in re-signing with Indianapolis and given his importance to an otherwise really young Colts secondary—and that he’s playing at a Pro Bowl caliber level again, and it makes sense to bring Moore II back for multiple years: