CBS Sports ranks Colts’ WR Michael Pittman Jr. as 4th best 2024 NFL offensive free agent

According to CBS Sports, Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. is ranked as their 4th best 2024 NFL offensive free agent among a list of 25 such players this offseason:

4. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts Michael Pittman IND • WR • #11 Pittman is coming off the best season of his career, having racked up 109 catches for 1,152 yards and four scores last year despite going through a system change and multiple quarterback injuries. He has great size and is a threat to run after the catch with the ball in his hands. He may not quite be an alpha for your passing game, but he’s a really good fit as a high-level X receiver.

During 16 games (15 starts) in 2023, Pittman Jr. led the Colts receiving game with 109 receptions for 1,152 receiving yards and 4 touchdown receptions. That was despite playing with backup Gardner Minshew largely as the starter, which limited at least some of the Colts’ downfield passing game and Pittman’s potential deep targets too.

The former 2020 second round pick has developed into a physical, big bodied possession wideout, who’s been consistently productive and shown a willingness to do all of the little things that help a team win football games (including his tenacious run blocking along the perimeter).

He has deceptively quick speed for his big frame and is surprisingly more effective running after the catch than initially expected entering the NFL out of USC.

Pittman Jr. may not be in the Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, or Ja’Marr Chase mold as an elite #1 NFL wideout, but he is fully capable as the Colts’ top target going forward.

It may just be important for Indianapolis to better surround him with an explosive ‘1B’ wideout on the other side of him—with finding such a receiving playmaker early on in this upcoming NFL Draft being a distinct possibility, armed with the 15th overall pick.

However, given Pittman Jr.’s youthful age (still only 26 years old), consistent production, and positional importance, as well as to 2nd-year quarterback Anthony Richardson’s continued growth and development, it’s highly important for the Colts to re-sign him going forward.

If the two sides cannot ultimately reach a contract extension early on, then Pittman Jr. remains a top candidate for the Colts’ franchise tag this offseason. Either way, it’s hard to envision a realistic scenario where he’s not with Indianapolis for at least the 2024 campaign.

It’s worth noting that both Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart and cornerback Kenny Moore II received ‘honorable mentions’ among CBS Sports’ top 25 2024 NFL defensive free agents respectively.