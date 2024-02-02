We’re hiring: Stampede Blue is looking for new contributors

Stampede Blue is looking to expand its coverage for this upcoming offseason!

We’d love to add more members of this tremendous community to our talented writing staff. If you’re passionate about football and the Indianapolis Colts, there could be a paid writing role for you!

This is a remote, part-time contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

So ... what are you looking to do?

Are you a news writer? Is your passion injury updates, press conferences, breaking news, and more? Do you have availability in the early afternoon (and of course on Sundays)?

Is your passion injury updates, press conferences, breaking news, and more? Do you have availability in the early afternoon (and of course on Sundays)? Are you a film analyst? Is breaking down film your calling? What makes you an expert grinding the tape? Do you have examples of past work?

Is breaking down film your calling? What makes you an expert grinding the tape? Do you have examples of past work? Are you an NFL draft guru? Do you love breaking down prospects and analyzing the latest NFL mock drafts? Have you ever put together a prospect scouting report or draft guide?

Do you love breaking down prospects and analyzing the latest NFL mock drafts? Have you ever put together a prospect scouting report or draft guide? Are you a stat researcher? Do you love finding and analyzing information about the Colts? Do you have examples of past work using numbers to build an argument? Do you have any experience with nflfastR or other football analytics resources?

Do you love finding and analyzing information about the Colts? Do you have examples of past work using numbers to build an argument? Do you have any experience with nflfastR or other football analytics resources? Are a fantasy/betting wiz? Is fantasy football and/or sports betting your passion? Do you have examples of past work? Do you have a winning history and like rolling the dice?

Is fantasy football and/or sports betting your passion? Do you have examples of past work? Do you have a winning history and like rolling the dice? Are you an enterprise writer? Do you have a unique idea for a series? Is there something you always thought Stampede Blue should have that it doesn’t cover already? Are you able to work independently from start to finish?

Do you have a unique idea for a series? Is there something you always thought Stampede Blue should have that it doesn’t cover already? Are you able to work independently from start to finish? Is there something you bring to the table that we’re not thinking of? Tell us about it!

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Colts and NFL — and of course, are already familiar with Stampede Blue.

Have writing experience — experience writing about football and/or the Colts is a plus.

The ability to self-edit and write clean copy.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit the following items to Luke Schultheis at StampedeBlue1@gmail.com.

A cover letter detailing the role you’re interested in, and why you’re the best person for it.

A resume showcasing any previous writing experience.

Two or three football-related writing samples demonstrating what you can do in this role.

(If you don’t have any writing samples right now, please don’t be dissuaded from applying. Try writing about an interesting Colts topic or offseason article.)