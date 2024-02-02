 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts reportedly met with UNC wideout Devontez Walker during Senior Bowl week

The Colts were reportedly among the NFL teams that recently met with UNC wideout Devontez Walker in Mobile, Alabama.

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 01 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to OffSportPlace’s Arye Pulli, the Indianapolis Colts were among the NFL teams that met with North Carolina wideout Devontez Walker during this year’s Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama.

Walker’s recently been showcasing his talent and skill-set at Senior Bowl practices during drills:

The listed 6’2.5,” 210 pound junior wideout (and former Kent State transfer) caught 41 receptions for 699 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 7 touchdown receptions during 8 starts in 2023 for the Tarheels—earning Third-Team All-ACC honors:

Of course, the Colts are in the market for additional explosive big playmakers for their offense next season for soon-to-be second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson in what needs to be a more productive passing game.

If drafted by Indy, Walker is a fast, vertical downfield threat who could potentially push pending third-year Colts wideout Alec Pierce on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr. (assuming he’s re-signed) for playing time.

