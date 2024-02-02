Colts reportedly met with UNC wideout Devontez Walker during Senior Bowl week

According to OffSportPlace’s Arye Pulli, the Indianapolis Colts were among the NFL teams that met with North Carolina wideout Devontez Walker during this year’s Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama.

Walker’s recently been showcasing his talent and skill-set at Senior Bowl practices during drills:

Nice adjustment from UNC WR Devontez Walker pic.twitter.com/dbPDsObfdo — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) January 30, 2024

Up and down first practice for WR Devontez Walker, but he had the fastest field speed so far at 21.18 mph. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 30, 2024

WR Devontez Walker was known as a vertical threat at UNC and had a solid showing against some good corners in 1v1's pic.twitter.com/A3wmdbM587 — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 31, 2024

Devontez Walker gets open but drops it. He has a couple drops so far on the day. pic.twitter.com/wCnrGxtQPa — 32BeatWriters (@32BeatWriters) January 31, 2024

Devontez Walker vs Khyree Jackson. pic.twitter.com/nKULVZoviU — Jordan Vanek (@JordanVanekDFS) January 30, 2024

Coaches wanted to see Devontez Walker vs. Kalen King to close out practice … #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/Xvp6AFyhBP — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) January 30, 2024

Nice speed release from Devontez Walker off the line of scrimmage against Kalen King.



Active hands near the LOS and nice twitch working across the CB’s body. Walker should be a top-50 pick in the 2024 draft. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/BMkXBBfyFe — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 30, 2024

The listed 6’2.5,” 210 pound junior wideout (and former Kent State transfer) caught 41 receptions for 699 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 7 touchdown receptions during 8 starts in 2023 for the Tarheels—earning Third-Team All-ACC honors:

WR Devontez Walker breakout game.



Back on the field after his eligibility fight with the NCAA. Second game in a UNC uniform and he catches 6 passes for 132 yards and 3 TDs vs. Miami.



Walker is a legit NFL prospect (...and how about this Maye throw ) pic.twitter.com/iFl3uMg1Pv — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 16, 2023

In his first true return to form game, @DevontezWalker showed why NFL teams that have gone through @UNCFootball this year have always been bullish on his NFL future.



So smooth, explosive, and confident as a downfield finisher. He’ll be putting up big numbers in October/November.… https://t.co/cjDmLGJt1d pic.twitter.com/Aj69vMxc3S — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) October 16, 2023

Of course, the Colts are in the market for additional explosive big playmakers for their offense next season for soon-to-be second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson in what needs to be a more productive passing game.

If drafted by Indy, Walker is a fast, vertical downfield threat who could potentially push pending third-year Colts wideout Alec Pierce on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr. (assuming he’s re-signed) for playing time.