Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox speculated as PFF ‘cut candidate’

According to PFF, Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox has been listed as a cut candidate among a list which includes a player from each of the NFL’s 32 teams:

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: TE MO ALIE-COX Salary Cap Details: $0 dead money, $5,920,000 cap savings The Colts have a stable of young tight ends, and Alie-Cox’s role has diminished a bit as his pay has increased entering the final year of his deal signed in 2022. Alie-Cox is still a quality jump ball target in the red zone, with three of his 13 receptions in 2023 going for touchdowns. In addition, the 6-foot-5, 267-pounder is an asset in the blocking game. Nonetheless, with a bunch of recent draft picks and a lot of savings here, perhaps this contract is adjusted heading into 2024.

The converted college basketball standout had 13 receptions for 161 receiving yards and 3 touchdown receptions during 17 games (7 starts last season).

In a crowded Colts’ tight end room, and with diminished playing time, Alie-Cox was speculated as a potential salary cap casualty even last offseason—given his higher salary cap hit.

That being said, with tight end Jelani Woods having missed all of last season with significant hamstring injuries, and Drew Ogletree currently on the commissioner exempt list and facing disturbing legal charges, Alie-Cox’s blocking—which is his calling card, may still be needed.

It’s possible though for his current price and the limited role—largely serving as an-line blocker, that the Colts may be able to find a cheaper option than Alie-Cox either through the upcoming NFL Draft or free agency. His offseason release wouldn’t be surprising, but it wouldn’t be shocking if he was kept for a final season (*his contract expires after the 2024 season) by the Colts either.