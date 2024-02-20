Colts select Clemson CB Nate Wiggins in Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0

According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Indianapolis Colts are projected to select Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with the 15th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft:

Pick 15, Indianapolis Colts Nate Wiggins Clemson · CB · Junior Wiggins is going to put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine and might be drafted earlier than this slot. The Colts have proven they value traits, and this Clemson product is the big-time-traits corner in this year’s draft.

The 6’2,” 185 pound junior cornerback recorded 29 tackles (23 solo), a tackle for loss, a sack, and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), 6 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles during 10 starts this past season.

Wiggins earned 2023 First-Team All-ACC honors.

As long and athletic, Wiggins fits the Colts’ ideal prototype at cornerback, and along with last year’s early 2nd round pick, JuJu Brents, would provide Indianapolis with a formidable outside starting pairing for the foreseeable future—with a lot of physical traits, speed, and athleticism to dream upon.

Perhaps, most notably, he’s been applauded for his high effort, which screams like a Colts general manager ‘Chris Ballard guy’—but he’s not the only NFL exec who’ll be interested in potentially selecting Wiggins early on.

The Colts cornerback depth was tested during all of last season, as the team lost projected starter Isaiah Rodgers to a season-long suspension (*who was later released) and then his replacement, Dallis Flowers, was also lost early on to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Here’s what the draft experts are currently saying on Wiggins, who’s widely regarded as one of the best cornerback prospects in this year’s class:

Clemson CB Nate Wiggins has first round size, speed and coverage skills



But his effort also stands out



Check out the pursuit (and speed) on two separate runs this season



Wiggins (top of screen) chases down and forces a fumble that was overturned to a touchback and another… pic.twitter.com/rWIseMdTU3 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 13, 2024

DB Comps:



Terrion Arnold - Jaire Alexander

Quinyon Mitchell - Chark Ward

Nate Wiggins - Rodgers-Cromartie

Cooper DeJean - Jason Allen

Jarvis Brownlee - Chris Houston

Kamari Lassiter - Jourdan Lewis

TJ Tampa - Jimmy Smith

Kool-Aid McKinstry - Okudah

Mike Sainristil - Mike Hilton — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 17, 2024

Clemson CB Nate Wiggins has the goods.



- Quiet, controlled feet

- Fluid transition at the break

- Reacts to route w/ zero panic

- Attacks the receiver's leverage pic.twitter.com/syQG35lyE5 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 14, 2023

Oh man, watch the speed from Nate Wiggins to chase down RB Hampton and knock the ball out. Turned a TD into a turnover and Clemson ball.



Made a similar play in the Miami game. Speed, speed, speed. pic.twitter.com/kqVT8F8rNN — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 18, 2023

#Clemson CB Nate Wiggins entered today as CB1 in my rankings.



Annnnd he's going to leave today as CB1 in the rankings. Great break and INT on the ball (and a bad decision by Maye) to ice this game. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 19, 2023

The first two plays that scouts bring up about #Clemson CB Nate Wiggins won’t be about his coverage. It will be his effort.



NFL scouts notice these types of plays. pic.twitter.com/rnLcGs59a7 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 19, 2023

Nate Wiggins has played like CB1 tonight



Absolute stud



pic.twitter.com/e2j0MA16Ey — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 19, 2023

Nate Wiggins reached a top speed of 22.1 MPH on this play



Yea, that’s pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/lU6ZU2bSth — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 20, 2023

My only question is if there’s any relation to former Colts tight end Jermaine Wiggins?