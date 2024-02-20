 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts select Clemson CB Nate Wiggins in Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah projects the Colts to select one of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s draft class, Clemson’s Nate Wiggins.

By Luke Schultheis
Clemson v South Carolina Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Indianapolis Colts are projected to select Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with the 15th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft:

Pick 15, Indianapolis Colts

Nate Wiggins

Clemson · CB · Junior

Wiggins is going to put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine and might be drafted earlier than this slot. The Colts have proven they value traits, and this Clemson product is the big-time-traits corner in this year’s draft.

The 6’2,” 185 pound junior cornerback recorded 29 tackles (23 solo), a tackle for loss, a sack, and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), 6 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles during 10 starts this past season.

Wiggins earned 2023 First-Team All-ACC honors.

As long and athletic, Wiggins fits the Colts’ ideal prototype at cornerback, and along with last year’s early 2nd round pick, JuJu Brents, would provide Indianapolis with a formidable outside starting pairing for the foreseeable future—with a lot of physical traits, speed, and athleticism to dream upon.

Perhaps, most notably, he’s been applauded for his high effort, which screams like a Colts general manager ‘Chris Ballard guy’—but he’s not the only NFL exec who’ll be interested in potentially selecting Wiggins early on.

The Colts cornerback depth was tested during all of last season, as the team lost projected starter Isaiah Rodgers to a season-long suspension (*who was later released) and then his replacement, Dallis Flowers, was also lost early on to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Here’s what the draft experts are currently saying on Wiggins, who’s widely regarded as one of the best cornerback prospects in this year’s class:

My only question is if there’s any relation to former Colts tight end Jermaine Wiggins?

