Colts’ Position Outlook: Wide receiver

Players: Michael Pittman Jr. (UFA), Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, DJ Montgomety, Ashton Dulin

Re-signing MPJ is the Colts’ #1 priority this offseason, and they should give him whatever money he wants to remain with the team. Even if he is not up there with the top tier echelon of wide receivers like Chase, Diggs, Jefferson, etc. Pittman is still just a little step below them, and who knows what level he could reach with continuity and a playmaker at quarterback. He has had more than 5 quarterbacks throw passes to him thus far in his career, and so far the best one has been an aging and retiring Philip Rivers. He is not only a great wide receiver, but also an amazing locker room presence to have, something you want with so many young starters on offense.

Alec Pierce is a weird case, because he was a deep-threat specialist on an offense with a quarterback that is reluctant to throw the deep ball. How many times did you see Alec Pierce wide open down the sideline only for Gardner Minshew to scramble like a chicken without its head and get just three yards or force an incompletion. With Anthony Richardson back at quarterback, I think Pierce will get the perfect opportunity to justify the second round pick the Colts used on him. I am calling it now, select Alec Pierce with the final pick on your fantasy draft next year, and enjoy the 8+ touchdowns he puts up for you.

Josh Downs had one of the most impressive rookie seasons I have seen for a Colts’ receiver, and he did so without a quarterback like Andrew Luck (T.Y. Hilton) or Peyton Manning (Reggie Wayne). The future is bright for the young wide receiver, he has the slot receiver spot secured and has the potential to be featured on the outside in two wide-receiver sets.

Behind the top three there is a drastic drop off, with D.J. Montgomery currently as the 4th receiver. Montgomery is not bad but he is not a guy you want getting over 50% of the snaps should any of the top three go down with an injury. I cannot help but feel bad for Ashton Dulin, whose luck with injuries is as tough as it gets.

Potential Additions: DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Darnell Mooney, Van Jefferson, Rashid Shaheed

The Colts could use a veteran #4 receiver, think of what Isaiah McKenzie was supposed to be for the offense last year. If any of the four receivers above should remain unsigned after the first wave of free agency, then Ballard would be wise to pull the trigger and get some proven backup options for the receivers. If MPJ is not re-signed then I expect the Colts to get either Mike Evans, Calvin Ridley, or Tee Higgins, nothing less.

Overall: B / D -

Depending on whether MPJ is re-signed, this is a slightly above-average position group, or downright one of the worst in the NFL. I expect the Colts to keep Michael Pittman Jr. After that, further improvement is needed on the back end of the position group, perhaps a proven veteran and a young rookie for the future.