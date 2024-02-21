Is it finally time for the Colts to take down the AFC finalist banner?

I visited Lucas Oil Stadium last weekend to watch Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates participate in the NBA All-Star festivities. As I found my seat in what is a fantastic stadium, my eyes couldn’t help but glance up towards the rafters. I saw AFC South banners and of course the Super Bowl Championship banner. Those were nice, but my view was immediately tainted by the eyesore that is the 2014 AFC Finalist banner. We are nearing the ten year anniversary of that moment, and I can’t help but wonder if this is the year the Indianapolis Colts finally take it down.

I can think of several reasons why this banner should no longer hang in the rafters of Lucas Oil.

It is embarrassing

AFC finalist? Really? That is what teams are hanging banners for these days? The internet had and still has a field day with this one. Anyone with the most basic photoshop ability has changed it to read the most ridiculous things if AFC finalist wasn’t ridiculous enough. The Colts can’t shake the memory of that insane two man fake punt against the Patriots, but at least they aren’t hanging a banner to commemorate it. Yes, it it an achievement to make the AFC Championship. That is true. What is also true is that a team with any shame wouldn’t hang a banner.

The game itself was something to forget

45-7. That was the final score. It was an absolute beatdown at the hands of Colts’ fans most hated rival and opposing quarterback. It also kicked off the circus that was “Deflategate”. Granted, the Colts didn’t do anything wrong, but many claimed they were just being sore losers since the score was so lopsided. The prevailing thought was that the ball had no impact on the end result. Now, we get to be reminded of coming close to a Super Bowl but getting it handed to us by the loathsome Patriots.

The Colts are too good to hang something like that

The Indianapolis version of the franchise started out slowly but caught fire in the Manning years. Season records of 12-4 or better were the norm. Winning the AFC South wasn’t much of a challenge. Going for the number one seed was always the goal. The team won a Super Bowl and went to a second. Almost every year, a new player is added to the Hall of Fame with more waiting in the wings. This is not a franchise that needs to hang AFC finalist banners to feel proud. They have so many other banners and accolades that are much better than that. To hang a finalist banner distracts and dilutes from the legacy and history of this proud franchise.

I hope the Colts come to their senses and take the banner down. Since that time, the franchise hasn’t had much to cheer about, but that still doesn’t mean that should be the level at which banners are hung. This is a franchise that has fallen on harder times, but it is still one of the more successful over the last thirty years. They don’t need participation trophies. Take the dang thing down.