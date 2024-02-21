Which Colts defensive starters will return in 2024?

The Indianapolis Colts have four defensive players who are essentially lock-in starters for 2024. Two defensive linemen, including defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and edge rusher Samson Ebukam, along with linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed. With just three weeks before NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents, every position in the Colts secondary is up for grabs.

In 16 games, Kwity Paye compiled a career-high 52 tackles and added eight tackles for loss. He finished with a career-best 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Colts have the next 10 weeks until the May 2 deadline to settle with the 2021 first-round draft pick and decide whether to exercise his fifth-year option.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard mentioned during his end-of-season press conference Paye was “excellent versus the run”, but noted he must improve on rushing the passer. April’s NFL Draft will determine if the Colts aim to restructure the defensive front line or if Paye will return as a prime starter for the future.

In 11 games, Grover Stewart tallied 41 tackles, including five tackles for loss. Stewart was suspended six games and accrued $3,625,000 in fines for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy in 2023, which was the second-most losses in fines in the league behind Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson ($3.8M). Indianapolis drafted Stewart in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and the 30-year old is too vital in stifling opposing rushing attacks (151 defensive stops in seven NFL seasons) to allow him to be poached by another team in free agency.

“In my first year here, he was one of our first draft picks,” Ballard said at his end-of-season presser. “He’s done nothing but be a great Colt, a great teammate, everything you want. Yeah, Grover is a guy we’d like to have back.”

In 16 games, Kenny Moore II totaled 93 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six pass deflections and three interceptions. The 28-year old has evolved to Indianapolis’ most experienced defensive back with 103 games played and 89 starts under his belt during his seven-year NFL career. As the Colts primary slot cornerback in 2023, Moore scored a 77.4 Pro Football Focus grade, which ranked 18th among 127 cornerbacks. According to the Stampede Blue community, Moore had the best performance of the 2023 season with a pair of pick-sixes in the Week 9 road win over the Carolina Panthers.

In 15 games, Julian Blackmon produced a career-high 88 tackles, including five tackles for loss. The 2020 third-round draft pick switched from free safety to strong safety in 2023 and ultimately led the Colts with a career-best four interceptions, plus eight pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. The Colts biggest issue in 2023 and the most vital focus this off-season is addressing the depth in the secondary. All four players are homegrown and Ballard has consistently proclaimed his intentions to reward in-house players who have developed in Indianapolis with long-term contracts.

2023 Defensive Depth Chart

DE Kwity Paye (Fifth-year team option in 2025)

DT DeForest Buckner (Traded for first-round pick, No. 13 overall, to San Francisco in 2020)

DT Grover Stewart (Unrestricted Free Agent)

DE Samson Ebukam (Signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023)

WLB E.J. Speed (2019 fifth-round pick in NFL Draft)

MLB Zaire Franklin (2018 seventh-round pick in NFL Draft)

NCB Kenny Moore II (Unrestricted Free Agent)

CB Juju Brents (2023 second-round pick in NFL Draft)

CB Jaylon Jones (2023 seventh-round pick in NFL Draft)

FS Rodney Thomas II (2022 seventh-round pick in NFL Draft)

SS Julian Blackmon (Unrestricted Free Agent)