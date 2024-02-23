Colts’ Positional Outlooks: Defensive line

Players: DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Adetomiwa Abebawore, Eric Johnson, Grover Stewart (UFA), Tyquan Lewis (UFA)

Starting off with the outside players, and first of all with the most productive of them Samson Ebukam. He was signed in free agency probably because of his ability and consistency to defend the run, but he finished the year with the most total pressures in the team and was the most consistent pass rusher throughout the course of the season.

After that the best edge rusher was Dayo Odeyingbo who had the breakout season I expected from Kwity Paye. While he was not consistent, and had his fair share of ups and downs in productivity, when he was on it was a joy to watch and he became almost unblockable. As for Kwity, it was an underwhelming season for him. His development as a pass-rusher looks completely stagnated, and while his motor keeps him on the field and makes him a reliable asset defending the run, the Colts need of a proven and consistent pass-rusher is evident.

Now going inside, it all starts with the elite DeForest Buckner, who is not only one of the most productive pass-rushers from the inside despite all the attention he commands, but is also a force against the run. Him not even being selected in the first instance for the Pro Bowl is downright criminal. Grover Stewart is his main sidekick and was in line for a big extension in the summer before his 6 game suspension for PEDs. Now he will surely come at a few millions less, and I expect him to remain with the team, perhaps signing a short term deal in hopes of cashing out next season.

Tyquan Lewis was perhaps the most underrated story for the Colts last season, a former 2nd round pick who struggled with injuries at the worst possible times in his first four seasons with the team. Lewis played all seventeen games and at least 40% of the snaps, racking up the second most total pressures on the team, and had some key plays down the stretch.

Rounding up the group are Adebawore, a young rookie who showed some flashes and versatility, Taven Bryan who I do not think will be re-signed, and Eric Johnson who may or not be cut.

Potential additions: Pass rushing specialist / Big 1T to backup Stewart.

The Colts cannot rely on Ebukam and Odeyingbo to be their main pass-rusher from the edge, and my dream signing would be Jaguars’ player Josh Allen, who has been a nightmare for Indy, and would give the Colts their first proven pass-rusher since Robert Mathis. In Stewart’s abscence the Colts’ run defense collapsed, so it is clear as day that the Colts need a competent backup who can plug lanes.

Overall: B +

I fully expect the Colts to keep Stewart and Lewis around, and that would translate into an above-average defensive line. If you ask me however, I would sacrifice either of them and cap space for a proven pass-rusher, a guy that can take over games, or at the very least pressure opposing quarterbacks consistently.