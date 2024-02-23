The Colts need to keep Zack Moss

In terms of his monetary value, there probably wasn’t a better value running back in 2023 than Zack Moss. In 8 starts and 14 games played in 2023, Moss had 210 touches for 986 yards and 7 touchdowns. When Jonathan Taylor did not play, he averaged 18 touches for 76 yards and 0.33 touchdowns. For reference, in games where Taylor played without restriction, he averaged 21 touches for 99 yards and 1 touchdown per game. So while Moss’s yards numbers are 23% less and his touchdown number is also significantly less, it’s worth noting that at 1.2M (his cap hit), he’s being paid 77% less than Taylor for this season.

In terms of Moss’ average numbers per start without Taylor, those numbers are equal or better than Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Kenneth Walker III, Austin Ekeler, Raheem Mostert (minus the touchdown output), and Najee Harris. If Moss had played a full season without Taylor, he was on pace for 306 touches, 1292 yards and 6 touchdowns. Those numbers would firmly plant him as one of the 12 best running backs in the NFL in 2023.

How much will Zack Moss ask for?

This is a tricky one to answer. I don’t think teams will see him as a true number 1 running back due to his lack of consistent play over the long-term, but a team could easily view him as a co-number 1 or a number 2 who plays 30-40% of the snaps. While this doesn’t necessarily hurt his value, it does cap the amount he could/will make.

The second aspect to this is the running back market this year will be especially strong as compared to previous years. Some of the big names include Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, D’Andre Swift, AJ Dillon, DJ Dobbins and Devin Singletary. Moss, by most measures won’t be someone who will be at the top of lists when you look at those names on the markets, plus the rookies who will be coming in. That will hurt his value.

If you look at players of similar skillsets and roles, you come upon the following names:

Ezekiel Elliott - 1 year, $3,000,000 signed in 2023

Jeff Wilson - 2 years, $6,000,000 signed in 2023

Jamaal Williams - $3 years, $12,000,000 signed in 2023

Justice Hill - 2 years, $4,510,000 signed in 2023

Brandon Bolden - 2 years, $5,010,000 signed in 2022

If you take the average of those deals and adjust it for inflation, you get the following deal:

2 years, $6,600,000 with $2,700,000 Guaranteed

Those 5 players are all guys who in 2023 were rotational players who saw between 25% and 50% and had more complimentary roles. In my opinion, there is no need to make any major adjustments to that figure although his good play would probably allow him to receive a boost, so I expect Moss’ average yearly salary to fall around $3,500,000.

Why depth is important at running back

While depth is important at all positions, it’s especially important at running back since there are so many injuries at the position. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that a guy who takes 15-25 hits per game is someone who is more likely to get hurt versus someone who is engaging in 7-12 hits per game. When that’s the case, you don’t want a major drop off in quality, so having a good backup running back who can jump in and perform at 80% of the starter is valuable.

It’s also worth noting that many Super Bowl champions in the NFL have adopted a running back by committee strategy. The Chiefs have done this the last couple of years, the Rams did it the year before that, as well as the Buccaneers and the Patriots in recent years. While Moss doesn’t offer too much that is different than Taylor, a combination of him, Taylor and Evan Hull could benefit the team tremendously.

In the end, at around 3.3M per year and considering the way the Colts want to run the ball, it’s almost a no-brainer on if they should keep him or not. The only excuse I can see the Colts having for not keeping him is if he gets a full time starter opportunity for more money. If not, then they have to keep him.