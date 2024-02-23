Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen, general manager Chris Ballard to speak with media at NFL Combine

The offseason is quickly ramping up, with the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine set to take place here in Indianapolis next week. The Combine will run from February 26-March 4, with head coaches and general managers set to speak early on in the week.

Both Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard will speak with media members at the event on Wednesday, with Ballard set to speak at 1:30 EST and Steichen at 3:30 EST.

The #Colts brass scheduled to meet the media next week at the Combine:



-Chris Ballard: Wednesday at 1:30

-Shane Steichen: Wednesday at 3:30 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) February 23, 2024

While many NFL head coaches and general managers are careful to not give away too much key information regarding potential offseason plans, both Ballard and Steichen will have the opportunity to provide their early thoughts on this year’s draft class in more detail, as well as any other information they want to discuss.

This offseason will look much different for Ballard and Steichen, as the Colts have a promising young quarterback in Anthony Richardson to build around, over $70 million in cap space, per over the cap, and the No. 15 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Given that this will be the first time Ballard and Steichen will speak to the media since their end-of-season pressers, it’ll be interesting to see what information the Colts’ brass provides at the Combine.