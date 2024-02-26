Colts land star CB L’Jarius Sneed in CBS Sports’ NFL free agency mock draft

CBS Sports conducted a different kind of exercise where they listed NFL teams in order of projected 2024 cap space. They then conducted a ‘mock draft’ based on the potential free agents that could hit the open market in March.

Since the Indianapolis Colts are projected to have the sixth-most cap space amongst other NFL franchises this offseason, they held the No. 6 overall selection and landed former Kansas City Chiefs’ star cornerback, L’Jarius Sneed.

Sneed could very well become a free-agent should the Chiefs choose not to re-sign him, and cornerback is certainly a need for Indianapolis. A veteran with Sneed’s experience and playmaking skills would be a significant addition to go along with the Colts’ young cornerbacks room.

Indianapolis has two key secondary starters who are set to become free agents in cornerback Kenny Moore II and safety Julian Blackmon. Regardless of what the team decides to do with either player, the Colts could use another veteran voice in their secondary.

Sneed’s production is hard to argue against, as the 27-year-old cornerback is coming off another excellent season, recording two interceptions, 78 total tackles (60 solo) and 14 pass deflections. Sneed was also instrumental in helping Kansas City secure back-to-back Super Bowls.

Keep in mind that the Colts still have decisions to make with the handful of in-house free agents they have this offseason, with star wideout Michael Pittman Jr. not being included in this exercise due to the prediction that he’ll end up re-signing in Indianapolis. Even with more than $70 million available in cap space, signing Sneed to a long-term deal, should he hit the market, wouldn’t come cheap.

Still, there’s no denying that Sneed would be a great signing to pair with second-year cornerback JuJu Brents while also providing Indianapolis with needed experience in their secondary.