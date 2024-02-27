Is this the year the Colts finally change their approach to free agency?

With free agency just a few weeks away, the Indianapolis Colts are entering the offseason flush with cash. They have over $72 million which puts them in the top six for most cap space. Fans have become accustomed to two things each year. First, the Colts will be towards the top in available cap space due to the fact that so many players are signed to one and two year deals, so the roster is always seemingly in flux. Secondly, after re-signing some of their own, Chris Ballard won’t spend much more, especially during the first wave of free agency. I have a feeling this year might be different, though.

How much can someone change? Can they really change their core philosophies, or is that an impossibility? We are about to find out when free agency starts unofficially on March 11th.

Ballard has preached building in the trenches and has been financially conservative when filling out his roster. I too believe if you don’t have good offensive and defensive lines, it makes winning a lot more difficult. I also believe that not getting caught in “cap hell” with bloated contracts that lead to dead money is also smart. On the other hand, I also believe that the Colts have ignored or straight missed on some of the most important positions that the rest of the league has employed to create success, namely quarterback, wide receiver, defensive end, and cornerback.

Granted, these players don’t grow on trees, and when thirty-one other teams are also seeking the same talent, competition becomes fierce. Ballard has never been one to get into a bidding war, but if you want more than yesterday’s donuts, you are going to have to get in line sooner. “Bargain Bin Ballard” has certainly hit on some talent after the first wave of free agency, which is completely necessary to complete a roster to have true success. The hidden gems and passed over players can make a huge difference once the major talent is off the board.

Without research, I am struggling to think of a big time name he has signed in free agency. Justin Houston? Is that the biggest and best one? I am not sure, but I think if it is ever going to change, this is the year. Ballard received a rare second chance. He got a new contract with almost no results. Because of that, I believe he is going to focus more on skilled positions, especially now that the quarterback position seems solidified. Michael Pittman Jr. will be resigned but another wideout is needed. The draft could see a defensive focus but more experience is needed in the secondary. Also, is Kwity Paye the answer? Not from my perspective. Maybe he can steal Josh Allen from the Jaguars.

Only Chris Ballard truly knows what he will do, but you have to bet that this is his last chance to get it right with the team. Building in the trenches hasn’t worked and sitting on his hands during free agency hasn’t either, so what does he have to lose? He won’t get a third contract with the team unless he shows results. I hope he has seen the light and will be more aggressive this offseason. With a young quarterback on a rookie deal, this will be his best and last shot.