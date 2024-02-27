Colts’ position groups to watch for at this week’s NFL Combine

The NFL Combine kicks off this week again in Indianapolis at the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium. Rest assured, there are definitely a few positional groups to keep a watchful eye on regarding the Indianapolis Colts’ scouting and their initial offseason team needs.

The NFL Combine’s scouting live drills begin on Thursday, February 29th with the following ensuing positional groups (and can be viewed on NFL Network or if you’re lucky, in-person):

Thursday, February 29th, 3pm ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Friday, March 1st, 3pm ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2nd, 1pm ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 3rd, 1pm ET – Offensive Linemen

However, here are the positions that I’ll be primarily focusing on regarding the Colts, as well as the top regarded prospects (*with a few sleepers regarding fit) at each of those positions respectively.

Thursday: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Prospects to Watch:

Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Payton Wilson, LB, N.C. State

Friday: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

Prospects to Watch:

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Josh Newton, CB, TCU

Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (Fla.)

Beau Brade, S, Maryland

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

Saturday: Wide Receiver

Prospects to Watch:

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Sunday: Offensive Linemen

Prospects to Watch: