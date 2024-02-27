 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts’ position groups to watch for at this week’s NFL Combine

What position groups and prospects are you keeping an eye on at this week’s NFL Combine?

By Luke Schultheis
Texas Christian Horned Frogs v Georgia Bulldogs Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The NFL Combine kicks off this week again in Indianapolis at the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium. Rest assured, there are definitely a few positional groups to keep a watchful eye on regarding the Indianapolis Colts’ scouting and their initial offseason team needs.

The NFL Combine’s scouting live drills begin on Thursday, February 29th with the following ensuing positional groups (and can be viewed on NFL Network or if you’re lucky, in-person):

  • Thursday, February 29th, 3pm ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers
  • Friday, March 1st, 3pm ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
  • Saturday, March 2nd, 1pm ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs
  • Sunday, March 3rd, 1pm ET – Offensive Linemen

However, here are the positions that I’ll be primarily focusing on regarding the Colts, as well as the top regarded prospects (*with a few sleepers regarding fit) at each of those positions respectively.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Indiana at Illinois Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Thursday: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Prospects to Watch:

  • Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State
  • Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
  • Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
  • Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
  • T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
  • Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
  • Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
  • Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
  • Payton Wilson, LB, N.C. State
2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Friday: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

Prospects to Watch:

  • Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
  • Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
  • Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
  • Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
  • Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
  • Josh Newton, CB, TCU
  • Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
  • Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
  • Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (Fla.)
  • Beau Brade, S, Maryland
  • Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
  • Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
Texas A&amp;M v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Saturday: Wide Receiver

Prospects to Watch:

  • Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
  • Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
  • Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
  • Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
  • Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
  • Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
  • Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 31 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sunday: Offensive Linemen

Prospects to Watch:

  • Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
  • Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas
  • Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
  • Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State
  • Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
  • Kingsley Suamataia, OT BYU
  • Brandon Coleman, TCU
  • Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

