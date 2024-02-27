Colts’ position groups to watch for at this week’s NFL Combine

The NFL Combine kicks off this week again in Indianapolis at the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium. Rest assured, there are definitely a few positional groups to keep a watchful eye on regarding the Indianapolis Colts’ scouting and their initial offseason team needs.
The NFL Combine’s scouting live drills begin on Thursday, February 29th with the following ensuing positional groups (and can be viewed on NFL Network or if you’re lucky, in-person):
- Thursday, February 29th, 3pm ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers
- Friday, March 1st, 3pm ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
- Saturday, March 2nd, 1pm ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs
- Sunday, March 3rd, 1pm ET – Offensive Linemen
However, here are the positions that I’ll be primarily focusing on regarding the Colts, as well as the top regarded prospects (*with a few sleepers regarding fit) at each of those positions respectively.
Thursday: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers
Prospects to Watch:
- Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State
- Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
- Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
- Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
- T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
- Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
- Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
- Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
- Payton Wilson, LB, N.C. State
Friday: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends
Prospects to Watch:
- Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
- Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
- Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
- Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
- Josh Newton, CB, TCU
- Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
- Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
- Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (Fla.)
- Beau Brade, S, Maryland
- Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
- Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
Saturday: Wide Receiver
Prospects to Watch:
- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
- Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
- Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
- Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
- Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
- Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Sunday: Offensive Linemen
Prospects to Watch:
- Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
- Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas
- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
- Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State
- Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
- Kingsley Suamataia, OT BYU
- Brandon Coleman, TCU
- Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
