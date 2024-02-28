Report: Colts have shown interest in Florida State DT Braden Fiske, Illinois OT Jordyn Slaughter

According to NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts are among the teams that have expressed interest in Florida State Braden Fiske and Illinois offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter respectively—albeit to differing degrees:

Florida State IDL Braden Fiske met formally with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source said.



One of the premier interior rushers in the class, Fiske has also spent time with the Colts and Ravens. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 28, 2024

A few under the radar extended player/team meetings over the last couple of weeks:



Illinois OL Jordyn Slaughter: Colts, Ravens & Jaguars



South Carolina State DL Jeblonski Green Jr: Bears & Raiders



ULL RB Jacob Kibodi: Cowboys & Broncos



JMU WR Phoenix Sproles: Chargers &… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 23, 2024

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo confirmed that the Colts have recently met with Fiske.

Regarding Fiske, at a listed 6’6,” 297 pounds, the Michigan City, Indiana, native (who grew up a Colts fan) spent his first four seasons at Western Michigan before transferring to Florida State. In his lone and final collegiate season with the Seminoles, Fiske recorded 43 tackles (17 solo), 9 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks during 13.0 starts.

He earned 2nd-Team All-ACC honors this past year.

Fiske was voted top defensive lineman for the American Team in a vote from his offensive line teammates, as he really stood out in Mobile, Alabama.

Here's closest thing you'll get to feeling what it's like trying to block Florida State's Braden Fiske.



Twitchy. Active hands. Relentless.



!#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/KAxxSL1qDt — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 27, 2024

Meanwhile, at a listed 6’5”, 325 pounds, Slaugter appeared in all 12 games for the Fighting Illini and made two starts at offensive guard during 2023. He was Illinois “6th man” along their offensive line this past season.

Obviously, the Colts are always seeking out depth on both sides of their lines. Backup defensive tackle Taven Bryan is set to become a free agent for Indianapolis and seems unlikely to be re-signed, meaning that Indianapolis could be in the market for a rotational inside pass rusher like Fiske.

While Slaughter doesn’t have an abundance of collegiate starting experience, perhaps the Colts see a diamond in the rough there, who could add depth to their offensive line.